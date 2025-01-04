You can snag thousands in rebates for a new stovetop — collect over $2,000 before this deal disappears

If you plan on switching from a gas stove to an electric or induction stovetop down the line, it may be wise to take advantage of the IRA tax credits and rebates now.

We probably spend the most time in our kitchens during the holiday season — whether hosting friends and family or promptly putting together appetizers for a friend's party. Spending this much time in your kitchen can make you quite aware of what needs fixing or what upgrades it may need.

If your stove takes forever to warm up when you're just trying to boil some water for pasta, you may want to take advantage of current rebate programs for an efficient stove under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The scoop

The Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, is a comprehensive law enacted by President Joe Biden in 2022 to support America's resilience in the economic, clean energy, and healthcare sectors. The IRA provides qualified households with rebates and tax credits for making their homes more energy efficient, including switching from gas to an electric or induction stovetop or range.

You can get up to $840 in rebates on the installation of a new, efficient stove while reducing harmful toxins released into the air by operating gas stoves indoors — and those savings can increase to $2,000 or more if you buy the Charlie model from Copper, which qualifies for a full 30% off the cost because it uses an intelligent battery system to draw power from the grid when renewable energy is available.









The Charlie model sells for $5,999 to $6,899, but the cheapest configuration goes down to an estimated $4,199 with the IRA tax credit incentive.

How it's helping

Induction stoves are highly efficient and therefore more cost-effective than most old stoves. They're also great for cooking, as they heat up and cool down quickly, maintain steady temperatures, and allow you to control the exact temperature of your food (e.g., for slow cooking or frying).

Moreover, unlike gas stoves, induction stoves do not emit any toxic air pollutants when in operation, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Induction stoves from trusted brands such as Copper are an easy way to avoid the dangers of cooking with gas.

If you plan on switching to an induction stove down the line, it may be wise to take advantage of the IRA tax credits and rebates while they are available. They may not be available forever, as President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to eliminate the IRA subsidies, which, ultimately, will require an act of Congress to undo.

By making the switch now, you could save thousands of dollars to upgrade your home and appliances. Rewiring America has a handy tool you can use to estimate how much you can save on energy-efficient home upgrades.

What everyone's saying

Many of us are so accustomed to the standard gas or electric-coiled stove that deviating from the standard may seem outlandish. One Reddit user certainly felt so. The OP posted to the r/homeowners subreddit asking for opinions on whether to switch to an induction stovetop.

One commenter said, "I have an induction cooktop now and love it, it boils incredibly fast and I can change the temperature basically instantaneously."

"We went from gas to induction and don't miss the gas at all. It cooks faster and it's easier to clean," another person chimed in.

"I have no regrets making the switch to induction, having combustion equipment in the house is a big risk," a third commenter said.

