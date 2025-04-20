  • Home Home

Gardener issues dire warning about landscaping mistake with hidden long-term damage: 'I despise the stuff'

Landscaping material is often made with a polyester material used to manage the growth of weeds.

by Grace Howarth
Photo Credit: iStock

A gardener on TikTok discussed her use of cardboard and mulch instead of landscaping fabric.

Kara Jamison (@bloomingjoyflowerco) took to the social media platform to share her cost-saving gardening hack that is kinder to the planet than the commonly used plastic material.

"So instead of landscaping fabric, you use cardboard?" one TikTok user asked, which Kara included in the video.

"I despise the stuff," she responded, mentioning that though she frequently grows flowers for cutting, she never uses landscaping fabric for them. Instead, she relies on cardboard and mulch.

Landscaping material is often made with a polyester material used to manage the growth of weeds by prohibiting exposure to sunlight. Though it might seem like a simple way to keep your garden weed-free, it actually can cause a whole host of problems for your yard.

Firstly, accessing the weeds to remove them becomes much more difficult when the soil is suffocated by a layer of plastic. Additionally, landscaping fabric doesn't break down organically and sheds microplastics into the soil.

If you're looking to create a healthy lawn, it's best to avoid landscaping material and opt for cardboard or mulch, as Kara suggests.

Another way to create a thriving garden is to have a yard filled with native plants, which can save time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. These plants can also provide a better environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

If you are trying to rejuvenate your yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite simple and will save you money in the long run. Simply introducing native plants such as clover or buffalo grass to your garden can do your yard and your wallet a world of good.

"I have fabric in my raised beds. Wondering if I should remove," a TikTok user mused.

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"The hardest garden I ever had to develop and plant was a garden that had landscape fabric embedded in the mulch. I ripped out every inch I could," Kara replied.

