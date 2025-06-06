Gardener disheartened by disastrous infestation of dangerous plants in local area: 'My heart is heavy'

When a Boston-area gardening coach evaluated a local yard, she was discouraged and heartbroken. The cause? Unruly invasive plants.

Documenting her walk-through in an Instagram video, Jess Zander (@youcandoitgardening) pointed out all the invasive species she encountered while evaluating the yard. The sheer amount of unwelcome species was overwhelming — and a sign of broader environmental hardships.

"My heart is heavy," Zander wrote. "I cannot believe the explosion of invasive plants I am seeing everywhere right now."

As Zander explained, invasive plants are nonnative species that cause "environmental, ecological, and economic damage." Invasives overtake and harm naturally occurring plants, often outcompeting these native species for vital resources such as sunlight, water, and other nutrients. This can cause the decline — or even extinction — of local plants.

Invasive plants can also alter soil chemistry, reduce biodiversity, and eliminate food sources for native wildlife — including pollinators.

"There are so many destructive invasive plants, but the one at the top of the list for me is Japanese knotweed," Zander wrote in the video caption. "It can grow through pavement. … The thing to know about this plant is that if you handle it the wrong way, you could make it worse, so don't try to do anything with it without researching best practices."

As Zander explained, the best treatment window for Japanese knotweed is late summer. Unfortunately, she advised that "chemicals are absolutely required" to treat the invasive species — but that isn't entirely true.

Many gardeners swear by toxic chemicals to get rid of invasive plants, but these products have notable harmful side effects. Herbicides can kill beneficial native plants and essential pollinators. They can also pollute soil and water sources, as it's impossible to fully contain the chemicals. Herbicides are even linked to health issues that affect the liver, kidneys, and reproductive system and cause cancer.

Fortunately, there are natural methods that effectively control invasives without damaging your yard or the environment. It just might take some "patience and persistence," as Oregon State University reports.

"With some of these weeds, you have to fight them forever," Ed Peachey, a weed specialist for the school's Extension Service, said in a report. "Many times, it's more a process of controlling them rather than eradicating them."

Experts recommend mulch — laid over cardboard, if an infestation is particularly bad — as a natural weed suppressant. Cardboard blocks sunlight to smother invasive plants, while a layer of mulch helps hold it in place and retain moisture. This combo still allows air, water, and helpful organisms — such as worms, beetles, and microbes — to circulate. As both materials decompose, they enrich the soil and improve its long-term health.

Hand pulling can also be effective for small infestations of invasives, helping to reduce seeding in the long run. The OSU extension reports hand pulling can "prevent the plant from storing carbohydrates and may, eventually, kill the perennial plant and win the war."

Needless to say, prioritizing native plants in your landscaping is one of the best things you can do for your yard — and the environment. Native species are uniquely adapted to local conditions, making them easier to care for and more resilient. These plants support pollinators, wildlife, and the broader ecosystem while saving you time, money, and water.

Not sure which plants are native to your area? The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation offers a helpful directory to get you started.

