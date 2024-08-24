US announces ban of lawn product linked to major health concerns: 'Irreversible lifelong health problems'

"DCPA is so dangerous that it needs to be removed from the market immediately."

The Environmental Protection Agency recently issued an emergency order suspending the use of a weedkiller that can pose serious health risks to unborn babies. As The New York Times reported, it's the first time the agency has made a move like this in nearly 40 years.

The pesticide is called dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate (also known as DCPA or Dacthal), and pregnant mothers exposed to it could see low birth weight, impaired brain development, and decreased IQ in their children, according to the EPA.

"DCPA is so dangerous that it needs to be removed from the market immediately," as Michal Freedhoff, the EPA assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety, said in a statement, per the Times. "In this case, pregnant women who may never even know they were exposed could give birth to babies that experience irreversible lifelong health problems."

The report notes that some farms opposed the ban, arguing that it's essential for controlling grasses and weeds that impact yields in crops such as onions, broccoli, and cauliflower.

However, these harmful chemicals may not always end up where they're supposed to. World Atlas notes that over 95% of herbicides and insecticides may not reach the targeted pests, since wind and water runoff can carry them away. The research adds that around 90% of water wells in the U.S. have already been polluted by them.

This ban, although long in coming, is good news for communities, workers, and the environment. Reducing or removing harmful chemicals from our food chain is a no-brainer, but the agricultural reality makes this difficult.

Some companies are planning to use AI to help minimize pesticide use and focus it where it's needed, at least until more robust natural alternatives can be developed. One plan aims to target the pests, using gamma rays to sterilize them, while others are trying to educate the public on how some insects are beneficial to farming.

Reducing pesticide use in agriculture will be a long process, but there are steps that you can take to reduce your exposure to the chemicals. Be sure to properly wash produce before consuming, and where possible, maintain your own personal garden.

Basil, for example, is a great crop for cooking and garden defense, as some insects are repelled by its scent. Plus, gardens help increase biodiversity in your own backyard, encouraging helpful pollinators to do their work.

