Gardener shares incredible hack for thriving plants: 'Will never cease to amaze me'

"Gardening will never cease to amaze me," said a gardener as they opened up a harvested pod to reveal black beans.

From 10 black bean plants, the gardener, Roxy (@5leavesandadream), was able to harvest hundreds of black beans to use in all sorts of dishes. And beyond the culinary benefits, black beans make excellent companion plants.

The scoop

Roxy highlighted that planting black beans thoroughly enriches the soil with a free nitrogen fertilizer. Some of the best plants to grow along with black beans are corn and squash. Indigenous communities call this combination the Three Sisters garden: the corn provides support for the beans to climb while the squash shades the soil.

Other companion plants to grow with black beans include carrots, cucumbers, lettuce, potatoes, tomatoes, and marigolds. All of these plants benefit greatly from the nitrogen-rich soil that black beans create.

Stay away from planting onions, garlic, and fennel along with black beans — the antibacterial properties from these plants are said to inhibit the black beans' nitrogen.

How it's helping

Once you have arranged which plants you would like to benefit from black beans, the benefits of a self-grown garden will be brought to your yard.

Using natural fertilizer without purchasing fertilizer means that you are saving hundreds of dollars per year on enriching your soil. Meanwhile, the numerous plants that you are growing in your garden will keep you from driving to the grocery store to buy more produce, which can save you up to $600 per year.

Natural fertilizer keeps harmful toxins out of your food and water sources and prevent pollution from seeping into your garden.

Companion plants also support vital pollinators that find their way into your garden, promoting a healthy and safe ecosystem. Pollinators can help enrich your garden and put energy harvesting your plants.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners were shocked to find out that this legume is great for your garden.

"Thank you for the information about nitrogen," wrote one. "I didn't know."

One commenter said, "Satisfying and healthy!"

