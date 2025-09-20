Gardener shares simple hack to keep pests off your plants: 'This has been my best year'

A home gardener shared in a TikTok video how a flower can make all the difference when it comes to protecting your vegetables.

In her video, she explained that after planting marigolds alongside her peppers, her harvest thrived while staying safe from common pests like rabbits and aphids.

It's a practice known as companion planting, and it can benefit your garden in more ways than one.

The scoop

The gardener, Sidney (@ghoulishgoblinvibes), didn't give much of a how-to but did share how much her garden is thriving thanks to companion planting.

After losing an entire garden to bugs, Sidney was determined to find a way to keep the pests away without pesticides.

"There's an app that will tell you what plants go with each other," she wrote in the caption.

Companion planting is the idea of growing different plants together so that they can support each other. While marigolds are famous for keeping unwanted insects away, other combinations can boost soil quality and improve yields.

Sidney also mentioned in a comment that she added coffee and Epsom salt to her soil. "This has been my best year," she said.

How it's helping

By mixing flowers, vegetables, and herbs, you can create a mini-ecosystem where each plant contributes. The environmental benefits add up quickly, too.

Planting flowers like marigolds reduces reliance on pesticides that can harm pollinators and wash into local waterways. A diverse garden also supports bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects that keep ecosystems in balance.

Growing your own food can also be extremely rewarding; there's nothing quite like enjoying a salad or salsa made with vegetables you grew yourself. It can save money at the grocery store, provide peace of mind about what's in your food, and maybe even spark a little joy from nurturing something from seed to harvest.

What everyone's saying

One commenter has also tried marigolds in their yard, "They are so pretty and the pests hate them!"

Other TikTokers reiterated the importance of companion planting and appreciated how vibrant the garden looked.

As these beautiful marigolds prove, sometimes the best garden hack isn't complicated at all; it's just nature lending a hand.

