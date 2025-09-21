Experienced gardener reveals 'first line of defense' to protect plants against unwanted pests: 'I just learned something'

While store-bought chemical pesticides can prove effective in killing unwanted garden critters as necessary, nothing quite beats an all-natural pest repellent.

The scoop

TikTok gardening enthusiast account La'Gail's Place (@lagailsorganicgardening) shared how she uses marigolds in her home garden in order to keep bugs away as she grows her produce.

#fallgardening #companionplanting ♬ original sound - La'Gail's Place @lagailsorganicgardening I am starting my Fall garden with the planting of French Merrigolds, carrots and summer squash. I prepared my garden bed by adding Diatomaceous Earth to the soil and worked it into my raised bed, followed by adding fresh compost. The compost was spread the length of the raised bed. Merrygolds weee added first along the middle section of the raised bed and the carrots and summer squash seedlings were added in on both sides. I did not need to water afterwards because it had rained the night before. #organicgardening

Describing the plants as her "first line of defense," she advised planting a row of marigolds first and in the middle segment of your garden bed, on top of a layer of soil as well as compost, if desired.

According to La'Gail's Place, the scent of marigolds repels the insects that might otherwise pose a threat to the carrots and summer squash she intends to grow.

"They don't like the smell of marigolds — French marigolds," she explained in her voiceover. "So I'm putting them in the ground first, getting rid of all bugs organically."

How it's helping

If you're interested in growing your own food, pests like aphids, worms, spider mites, and the like are bound to be an inevitable presence.

But that's no reason to give up on the health benefits of organic produce altogether, especially when growing your food at home can also save you money, boost your mental health, and reduce your reliance on store-bought shipments that put a strain on our planet through their pollution-heavy transportation.

It's essential to keep your plants safe from pests, and at the surface level, synthetic pesticides claim to do just that — but in the long run, applying harsh chemicals onto your soil and produce does more harm than good.

On top of killing friendly pollinators in addition to harmful pests, the toxins in pesticides can, when ingested, pose a potential health hazard.

As a result, chemical-free alternatives like companion planting can go a long way in preserving the integrity and freshness of your home-grown produce.

Marigolds — like cilantro, lavender, and others — are just one option when it comes to companion plants, deterring destructive insects while enriching the soil and attracting pollinators and pest-eating bugs.

Not to mention, the vibrant color of marigolds makes them an aesthetically delightful garden addition, as well.

What everyone's saying

Folks were grateful to learn about the potential of marigolds as companion plants in this TikTok "hack."

"I want to join this looks cool!" one user commented.

"I just learned something," wrote another.

