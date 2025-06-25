Gardener shares little-known herb that can help keep pests off your plants: 'A great companion'

"I didn't realize it had so many benefits."

Dealing with garden pests can be difficult. If left unchecked, they can destroy crops. However, using pesticides to get rid of them costs money and can lead to chemical overuse, which may also harm the garden.

TikTok user Dominique (@pharmunique_) shared a clever, chemical-free pest control hack using a lesser-known medicinal herb.

The scoop

The hack to keep pests away is to plant borage alongside vegetable crops as a companion plant. In the clip, Dominique tours the New Orleans Botanical Gardens, showing cabbages being grown with plenty of borage planted around them.

"Borage is a great companion as it'll keep some pests away from your garden," she said in her video.

Borage, also known as starflower, is a medicinal plant. Dominique explained that it can be used to treat a variety of health issues, such as seizure disorders and kidney disease, and can also function as a sedative.

But beyond its medicinal properties, this herb also makes a great addition to a vegetable garden as a companion plant because it can help deter pests.

How it's helping

Using companion plants like borage allows gardeners to control pests without chemicals. Planting them beside vegetables offers natural pest control, allowing crops to thrive without being affected by chemical solutions like pesticides.

Companion plants can also help boost soil nutrients and maximize garden yield, according to the Farmers' Almanac. This makes them useful for people who want to grow their own food in their garden.

Growing food at home is a great way to cut grocery expenses while gaining access to tasty produce. According to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency, the average U.S. consumer spends $728 on wasted food per year.

Growing food at home and shopping smarter can reduce food waste, allowing you to save money while keeping food out of landfills.

Gardening can also offer health benefits. A study found that gardening can improve physical health because it allows people to get more physical activity. Another study found that community gardening can improve mental health by decreasing stress and boosting self-esteem and optimism.

Aside from natural pest control, gardening with companion plants can also help the planet by attracting pollinators, which support ecosystem biodiversity and plant growth. Borage's blue flowers attract various types of pollinators like bees and butterflies.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users and gardening enthusiasts were grateful to learn about this natural pest control solution. Some commented that they had heard of borage but were unaware of its benefits as an herb and companion plant. Others admitted that they'd never heard of the plant.

"Never heard of it. Thanks for sharing, will try to plant," one user said.

"I had the name, but I didn't realize it had so many benefits," another commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.