Gardening pro shares simple trick to revive your cucumbers that may be shriveling on the vine: 'How did I not know this'

As they say, if you want something done right, do it yourself — here's how to self-pollinate your cucumber plant.

The scoop

If your cucumber plant is struggling, Jess Gough (@happy_smallholding) is here to help. In an Instagram video, Gough reveals why your plant may not be producing fruit (yes, cucumbers are technically fruit) and what to do about it.

"If your baby cucumbers are shriveling on the vine, rather than developing into mature cucumbers, it means they haven't been pollinated. But don't panic — the good news is cucumbers can be pollinated by hand," she says.

While pollinators like bees and butterflies usually get the job done, sometimes they need a little help. Gough mentions that cucumbers aren't the most desirable plant for pollinators, but this can be the case for other plants, too. Fortunately, you can self-pollinate many plants, like watermelons and tomatoes.

Gough provided instructions for self-pollinating your cucumbers in the post's description.

To pollinate your cucumber, "take a newly opened male flower, remove the petals to reveal the pollen, and gently push the male flower into the female flower. … You should notice the fruit start to swell within a few days, and the cucumbers will be ready to eat 1-2 weeks later," she wrote.

How it's working

With this pollination trick, you'll get the most out of your plant. It's more than just good food — you'll benefit from the process, too.

Gardening has been shown to lower levels of anxiety and depression, strengthen community bonds, and increase overall mood. One study found that gardening may even improve sleep quality.

The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of exercise every week — lucky for gardeners, gardening is considered a moderate-intensity exercise. Spending just two and a half hours working in the garden can lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and more, per the AHA.

In addition to the health benefits, growing your own food saves you money on your grocery bill, while also cutting down on the demand for mass-produced produce that needs to be shipped and can take a toll on the environment.

Gardening can be tough, especially for new gardeners, but it doesn't have to be. Find more gardening tips and tricks in our guide to growing your own food.

What people are saying

Many commenters had been struggling with their plants and were grateful for the gardening advice.

"How did I not know this," one user asked. "I assumed I was underwatering. I will be pollinating those babies tomorrow!"

"This is so helpful as a new gardener," another said.

