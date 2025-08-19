Gardener shares free fertilizer hack using common kitchen scraps: 'Did you know ... ?'

"I'm definitely going to try this!"

One TikToker revealed her hack for a natural, cost-effective fertilizer that keeps plants healthy. With just one ingredient that's almost guaranteed to be in your kitchen, you can try this now.

The scoop

"Did you know that coffee grounds are a great garden fertilizer?" the video text reads as the creator sprinkles coffee grounds where her plants were growing.

Bailey (@baileyroberson_) explained in the caption how simple it is to try. All she does is save her used coffee grounds from her espresso pucks, and then she sprinkles them in the garden.

How it's helping

The hack takes less than one minute, and it can save you a trip to the store to purchase expensive fertilizer that likely contains harsh chemicals, which are bad for your garden and your health.

It's been proved that fertilizers include harmful heavy metals, pathogens that include viruses, and even PFAS, or "forever chemicals," which persist in the environment and can contaminate food. Traces of pharmaceuticals and nitrates that can affect red blood cells at high concentrations have also been found in fertilizer.

A Johns Hopkins University study looked at the risks posed by fertilizers made from wastewater sludge.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"We've been relatively in the dark when it comes to possible organic hazards in biosolids, and we need to know if there are any smoking guns that we're unaware of. Regulators need to know what these types of fertilizers are made of to determine how they can be responsibly used," assistant professor Carsten Prasse said.

Meanwhile, coffee grounds are already thoroughly checked by the Food and Drug Administration, as coffee is meant to be ingested by humans. As a bonus, gardeners can save money by sourcing their fertilizers from what they already have in the house.

Of course, vetted organic fertilizers are available to consumers, and experts caution that coffee grounds should be used in moderation and not with some plants. But, employed properly, the hack is still an example of saving money and reducing waste while benefiting a garden.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were enthralled.

"I'm definitely going to try this!" one commenter wrote.

Another added that using coffee grounds as fertilizer has even more benefits than you might think.

"They also prevent pests!" they wrote, citing an aspect of the hack that has at least some merit. "You can try used ones. I take my used K-Cups, cut them open and spread them around!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.