Woman urges homeowners to check on this home feature to save money on heating bills during winter: ‘I definitely need to’

“I’ve been wondering how to do this lately!”

If you’re struggling to keep your energy bills down, one often overlooked solution is to check how well your windows and doors are holding up against the weather outside.

A good place to start is your front door’s weatherstripping, according to one home improvement influencer, which will need replacing if it has started to look threadbare.

The scoop

On TikTok, Molly (@therenegadehome) shares how you can tell when your weatherstripping needs replacing and how to go about it.

The main telltale sign that your weatherstripping is past its prime, according to Molly, is if you see cracks of light coming in around your front door when it is closed.

There are multiple types of stripping that you can use, including metal, adhesive, and film. Molly prefers film, as installing it doesn’t require extensive tools, but she advises checking which kind of stripping is already in place on your door.

Start by peeling the existing stripping away from the sides and top of your door, then use the old pieces as a size reference to cut the replacement to the right length.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Molly then shows how she slides the film adhesive into the cracks that frame her door.

“While you’re at it, it’s a good time to check your door sweep and replace that if it’s damaged as well,” Molly adds in the video.

How it’s helping

Making sure that your front door is properly plugged up against the outdoors will increase your home’s energy efficiency and, by extension, cut your energy bills.

Up to 11% of heat loss happens through doors, according to the State of Illinois, meaning that your heating system has to work harder to heat your home.

Improperly insulated doors are also a problem in the summer, as gaps and cracks allow cool air to escape or hot air to enter from outside.

Ensuring that your weatherstrip is in good shape is a sound year-round investment, which will keep your heating and air conditioning costs in check through winter and summer.

This will prove crucial as global temperatures continue to climb. Space heating and cooling already accounted for 44% of energy in American homes in 2023, and the International Energy Agency expects energy use for space cooling to triple by 2050.

What people are saying

TikTokers were dumbfounded by Molly’s insulation tip, with many pledging to give it a try themselves.

“I definitely need to change my door sweep,” one wrote.

“It’s like you read my mind, I’ve been wondering how to do this lately!” another said.

“I bought an adhesive replacement at Walmart! Just in time for winter!” added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.