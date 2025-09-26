Solar experts debunk common myth about 'free' solar panel advertisements: 'Here's … how to spot a promise that's too good to be true'

As solar panels grow in popularity, you've probably come across ads promising free solar panels. But are those ads really accurate? The experts at Palmetto want homeowners to know the truth before signing on the dotted line — including how to get solar panels at the lowest possible cost.

In a recent article for Palmetto, the experts wrote: "If you're looking to go solar and come in contact with an offer of free solar panels, here's what you need to know — and how to spot a promise that's too good to be true."

What's the deal with "free solar"?

The solar pros at Palmetto explained that there's truly no way to get solar panels, panel installation, and grid connection at no cost — and with no strings attached. Instead, the marketing phrase "free solar" usually refers to the solar setup being "free upfront." Basically, you're not paying at the start — but you will pay over time.

As the experts explained, one of the only ways to get solar panels without an upfront payment is through a solar lease. If you lease solar panels, you pay a fixed monthly fee to use the solar equipment, which someone else owns, and benefit from the electricity it produces. Maintenance and services are often included.

Another path to low-cost solar is a loan. Similar to a lease, a solar loan may allow you to start with little or no down payment, although you'll then make payments over time. Those payments include both principal and interest, as is standard with most loans. Experts caution that it's essential to compare interest rates and loan fees carefully to ensure the terms work in your favor.

Why is investing in solar important?

Going solar is one of the best ways to slash monthly energy bills while also reducing the pollution that's heating our planet.

By generating your own clean electricity through solar energy, you not only save money over time but also avoid rising utility rates. Homeowners with solar panels can save as much as $1,500 per year on their energy bills, depending on the size of the home and its location.

Additionally, solar is one of the least polluting energy options available to homeowners. The United Nations reports that fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and gas, are the leading contributors to global warming. In fact, recent data shows that 79% of the nation's electricity still comes from these polluting sources.

Solar panels, on the other hand, produce energy without burning coal or gas, cutting down on carbon pollution and other toxins that contribute to rising global temperatures. Plus, solar power reduces dependence on the grid, which is still largely powered by dirty energy sources.

How Palmetto helps with solar affordability

While the long-term benefits of solar are clear, many households struggle with the upfront costs of solar panels. But leasing solar panels through companies like Palmetto offers a practical solution.

Through its LightReach program, Palmetto offers solar panel leases and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at no upfront cost, allowing homeowners to benefit from solar energy immediately.​ This means you can start enjoying the financial and environmental benefits of solar right away, without a major initial investment.

Here's how it works: Palmetto evaluates your home and designs a custom solar system to match your energy needs. The company handles all permitting and installation details through a network of over 600 trusted local contractors. Once your system is up and running, you'll also get easy-to-use tech that lets you monitor and manage your solar energy right from your phone.

With a Palmetto lease or PPA, you'll lock in a predictable monthly rate for the energy your system generates. Instead of facing unpredictable utility hikes — especially during high-demand periods — you'll pay a steady fee. Palmetto also covers all equipment, service, and maintenance costs for the life of your agreement, meaning you don't have to worry about surprise repair expenses.

Each Palmetto solar lease comes with a 90% energy production guarantee. If your panels generate less energy than promised, Palmetto will "credit you the difference," ensuring reliable cost savings.

If leasing isn't the right fit for you, you still have other options — including investing in your own solar panels. To help you find the best option for your home and budget, EnergySage provides free tools to estimate the cost of purchasing and installing solar panels. The platform makes it easy to compare quotes from different installers in your area, providing you with a personalized plan to make a more informed decision.

Still deciding between leasing and buying? Check out this helpful pros and cons list to find the best option for your home and budget.

