Tired of unpredictable energy bills? This up-and-coming startup is helping Americans stabilize their utility costs

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy while reducing pollution that is warming the planet. Generating clean energy from solar panels instead of relying on the grid is a friendly option for the earth–– and your wallet.

Studies have shown that installing solar panels can save homeowners over $100 per month off their power bills, and a Forbes report estimated the cost savings for the average homeowner, over time, to be between $25,500 and $33,000.

So why doesn't everyone go solar?

The upfront investment can certainly be out of reach for some homeowners, but up-and-coming startup Palmetto is helping homeowners make the switch.

The scoop

Palmetto's LightReach program allows homeowners to lease solar panels, avoiding the upfront costs that can be prohibitively expensive.

This allows homeowners to lock in an energy rate that is lower and more stable than their current energy bills with no upfront cost. Palmetto also takes care of maintaining the solar panels as part of their leasing program.

LightReach systems are custom-designed for your home and energy usage, so you get all of the benefits of installing solar panels, minus the initial investment.

There is even an app for that. You can track your solar production in the Palmetto app to see how your choice to go solar is helping your wallet and the environment.

How it's helping

Making solar energy more accessible to more people can advance the widespread adoption of solar energy, which is cleaner for the environment and can help reduce the pollution that is warming the planet.

Leasing solar panels may not be for everyone, and if upfront costs aren't a barrier, you can save money and compare quotes from local solar installers (which may include Palmetto in your area) through the TCD-vetted EnergySage tool.

If you need help deciding whether to lease or buy solar panels, check out the pros and cons of both options to decide what works best for you and your household.

What everyone's saying

Satisfied customers are speaking out, expressing their satisfaction with their decision to go solar with Palmetto.

Dean W. shared that "everything turned out awesome."

Brianne B. said, "I'm so happy … my electric bill instantly went to $0."

"It's like an everyday gift," said Miguel F. "My … bill has gone from $300 a month to $37."

