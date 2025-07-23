  • Home Home

Energy experts share insider scoop on the true cost of solar panels: 'Are they worth the investment?'

It's smart to act sooner rather than later.

by Antonella Gina Fleitas
It's smart to act sooner rather than later.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Thinking about getting solar panels for your home? You're not alone. With energy bills going up and more people looking to go green, solar is getting a lot of attention. But the big question is: how much does it cost, and is it worth it?

The answer depends on a few things. According to a recent CNET article, the average cost of a five-kilowatt solar panel system is around $17,823. But that number can go up or down depending on where you live, how big your roof is, how much energy you use, and what kind of panels or batteries you choose.

Some estimates are even lower. For example, EnergySage says its users often see systems priced closer to $12,800. It offers free tools to help you compare prices and get custom quotes, which are worth checking out if you're thinking about going solar.

One of the biggest reasons to go solar? Saving money. Once your system is up and running, your electric bill can drop way down or even disappear. And over time, that adds up to real savings.

Plus, solar panels help reduce pollution from traditional energy sources, which means less carbon in the air and a smaller environmental impact for your home. In the event of power outages during extreme weather such as heat waves and supercharged storms, a solar panel system will also make your home more resilient.

Right now, there's a 30% federal tax credit for installing solar panels. But here's the catch: That program will be no more by the end of the year. You'd need to install your panels by then to get the full savings.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

That's why it's smart to act sooner rather than later, especially since EnergySage says the average homeowner can get about $10,000 in total incentives. It even has this handy map tool that shows what solar costs and savings look like in your specific state, including solar incentives.

So, is solar worth it? In most cases, yes. It can reduce your electric bills, keep your home more resilient during climate-crisis-induced extreme weather events, increase your home's value, and help the environment. It doesn't get better than that.

Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

The upfront cost 💰

The way they look 🙈

Not sure where to start 🤔

No concerns here! 😄

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x