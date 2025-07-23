Energy experts share insider scoop on the true cost of solar panels: 'Are they worth the investment?'

Thinking about getting solar panels for your home? You're not alone. With energy bills going up and more people looking to go green, solar is getting a lot of attention. But the big question is: how much does it cost, and is it worth it?

The answer depends on a few things. According to a recent CNET article, the average cost of a five-kilowatt solar panel system is around $17,823. But that number can go up or down depending on where you live, how big your roof is, how much energy you use, and what kind of panels or batteries you choose.

Some estimates are even lower. For example, EnergySage says its users often see systems priced closer to $12,800. It offers free tools to help you compare prices and get custom quotes, which are worth checking out if you're thinking about going solar.

One of the biggest reasons to go solar? Saving money. Once your system is up and running, your electric bill can drop way down or even disappear. And over time, that adds up to real savings.

Plus, solar panels help reduce pollution from traditional energy sources, which means less carbon in the air and a smaller environmental impact for your home. In the event of power outages during extreme weather such as heat waves and supercharged storms, a solar panel system will also make your home more resilient.

Right now, there's a 30% federal tax credit for installing solar panels. But here's the catch: That program will be no more by the end of the year. You'd need to install your panels by then to get the full savings.

That's why it's smart to act sooner rather than later, especially since EnergySage says the average homeowner can get about $10,000 in total incentives. It even has this handy map tool that shows what solar costs and savings look like in your specific state, including solar incentives.

So, is solar worth it? In most cases, yes. It can reduce your electric bills, keep your home more resilient during climate-crisis-induced extreme weather events, increase your home's value, and help the environment. It doesn't get better than that.

