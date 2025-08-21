Man discovers unlikely treasure in container purchased at thrift store: 'Hit the jackpot'

Thrift shopping can yield all sorts of treasures. From valuable items themselves to money or gift cards hidden away in pockets, you never quite know what you will find.

A Redditor took to the r/Gold subreddit to tell how they "Hit the jackpot at a thrift store over the weekend for $1.00!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster described how they and their wife found the 18-karat ring at a church thrift market. They originally thought it was full gold but found that it was only gold electroplated. Gold electroplating involves covering another metal with a thin layer of gold.

While it wasn't quite the treasure the poster originally thought, one commenter noted that even electroplated gold is worth more than the dollar they spent.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post's accompanying images show the ring at various angles and with a penny for scale.

Thrift shoppers can often find interesting and valuable items at a fraction of their usual cost.

According to the New York Post, 66% of Americans are thrifting on a regular basis, and 72% of responders to the survey said that they did so to save money. Capital One Shopping notes that people save an average of $1,760 per year by thrifting regularly.

Thrifting is also excellent for the environment. Buying secondhand reduces resource use, keeps items from going to the landfill, and lessens pollution from additional manufacturing.

The textile industry both consumes a lot of water and pollutes water through dyes and other toxic chemicals used during the manufacturing process. Thrifting clothes reduces manufacturing demand to create more through these methods.

Thrifting furniture is also beneficial for the environment. According to the EPA, Americans threw out over 12 million tons of furniture in 2018 alone. Buying furniture secondhand can give these pieces new life, saving natural resources and money.

The comments on the thrifter's post were positive.

One commenter wrote: "This is definitely the outlook to have. Enjoyed the story. If only most of life's lessons only cost a dollar to learn."

The couple gave the ring to their daughter.

One commenter said: "The people looking aren't going to know. Have her wear that thing like it's pure gold. Dollar well spent."

