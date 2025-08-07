  • Home Home

Homeowner stunned after spotting valuable item on neighborhood curb: 'That's amazing'

"I have been on the hunt for [one] for years now!"

by Jenny Allison
"I have been on the hunt for [one] for years now!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A midcentury modern design fan with a sharp eye spotted a great furniture find in, of all places, their neighbor's garbage.

They shared a photo of the piece, which they identified as a Franco Albini "lobster trap" rattan ottoman, on the r/Mid_Century subreddit. 

"I found this on the curb," they boasted, adding, "I've seen lots of them on midcentury Instagram accounts. Never thought I'd find one in my neighbor's garbage."

"I have been on the hunt for [one] for years now!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"I have been on the hunt for [one] for years now!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were envious of the unassuming find. 

"I have been on the hunt for an unpainted Albini ottoman for years now! Nice find!" one person enthused.

"That's amazing!" another echoed. "Crazy what people toss."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The items that end up in thrift shops, dumpsters, and curbside piles have been known to include everything from high-end furniture to gaming consoles, designer clothes and accessories, and more. Fellow thrifting enthusiasts on Reddit have shared about finding anything from a coveted full Le Creuset dinner set for $80 to a vintage watch that cost $1 — and ended up being worth over $1,000.

Occasionally, as with this find, a rare item could end up being worth a good amount of money. Some people even find cash in their secondhand goods. But even when it comes to daily essentials, buying secondhand is an excellent way to acquire high-quality items for less.

Even better, choosing to buy pre-owned items is an excellent way to keep your dollars out of the disastrous fast fashion industry. Doing so also keeps those items out of the landfill, where they end up polluting the water, air, and soil over time as they shed microplastics and other chemicals. 

From upcycling old sheets into tablecloths to using a vintage soda crate to display glassware, there are endless ways to repurpose favorite finds. 

One Redditor had an innovative idea for the ottoman: "If you don't use as an ottoman, take to a lighting gallery and have a high foyer or dining room chandelier made," they suggested.

Should it be illegal to throw away old clothes?

Heck yes 👍

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Only if it's free to recycle them 🤌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x