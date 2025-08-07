Homeowner stunned after spotting valuable item on neighborhood curb: 'That's amazing'

"I have been on the hunt for [one] for years now!"

A midcentury modern design fan with a sharp eye spotted a great furniture find in, of all places, their neighbor's garbage.

They shared a photo of the piece, which they identified as a Franco Albini "lobster trap" rattan ottoman, on the r/Mid_Century subreddit.

"I found this on the curb," they boasted, adding, "I've seen lots of them on midcentury Instagram accounts. Never thought I'd find one in my neighbor's garbage."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were envious of the unassuming find.

"I have been on the hunt for an unpainted Albini ottoman for years now! Nice find!" one person enthused.

"That's amazing!" another echoed. "Crazy what people toss."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The items that end up in thrift shops, dumpsters, and curbside piles have been known to include everything from high-end furniture to gaming consoles, designer clothes and accessories, and more. Fellow thrifting enthusiasts on Reddit have shared about finding anything from a coveted full Le Creuset dinner set for $80 to a vintage watch that cost $1 — and ended up being worth over $1,000.

Occasionally, as with this find, a rare item could end up being worth a good amount of money. Some people even find cash in their secondhand goods. But even when it comes to daily essentials, buying secondhand is an excellent way to acquire high-quality items for less.

Even better, choosing to buy pre-owned items is an excellent way to keep your dollars out of the disastrous fast fashion industry. Doing so also keeps those items out of the landfill, where they end up polluting the water, air, and soil over time as they shed microplastics and other chemicals.

From upcycling old sheets into tablecloths to using a vintage soda crate to display glassware, there are endless ways to repurpose favorite finds.

One Redditor had an innovative idea for the ottoman: "If you don't use as an ottoman, take to a lighting gallery and have a high foyer or dining room chandelier made," they suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.