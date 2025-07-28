Shopper stunned after finding jaw-dropping item in thrift store's $1 bargain bin: 'This feels like a dream'

A lucky thrifter posted photos of a recent find –– a watch –– on a Reddit forum dedicated to thrifting.

"This feels like a dream," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The self-proclaimed watch enthusiast told the story. They were thrifting in a small town and stumbled upon a bargain watch drawer with everything priced at $1. They were shocked to see what appeared to be a rare, authentic Universal watch from the 1960s with a solid 14K gold casing. They figured that for only $1, it was worth the risk.

They took the watch to a timekeeping store a few blocks away and confirmed that it was, indeed, a genuine Swiss watch with an estimated value of over $1,000.

This story is not unique.

As thrifting becomes more popular, there are regular reports of people finding rare and valuable items. Sometimes, these items are priced by thrift stores that don't recognize their value, as was the case with the watch found by the original poster. In other instances, lucky thrifters find extra items within the items they purchase, like in a jacket pocket or the drawer of a nightstand.

This happens frequently enough that the thrill of the hunt for these rare and valuable items has become part of the fun of thrifting.

Aside from treasure hunting, thrifting can save shoppers money on everyday items like clothing, kitchenware, books, and furniture. Quality items can be had for a steep discount compared to their original retail price, and often these items are still in great condition.

When you purchase goods from a thrift store, you help keep things out of landfills by extending their life. It also reduces the need for manufacturing by decreasing the demand for new products. By reusing existing materials, we minimize the environmental impact of producing new items.

Landfills contribute to pollution. As materials break down, they produce methane, a gas that significantly contributes to the planet's warming. Additionally, products containing toxins can break down and leach these chemicals into the soil and water supply, putting surrounding ecosystems at risk and posing health hazards to humans.

Redditors commenting on the watch find were happy for the OP.

"I am so legitimately happy for you!!!" said one commenter.

"What a win," declared another.

Another enthusiastic Redditor stated, "That's a beautiful find."

