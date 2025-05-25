Home expert shares easy trick to fix leaky faucets and avoid costly repairs: 'Don't panic and call a handyman'

No matter how prepared you are, sometimes leaky faucets just happen. And while the constant dripping can be an annoyance, leaky faucets can also potentially raise your water bill considerably. Luckily, there may be a way to fix the problem without calling an expensive plumber.

The scoop

Home upkeep aficionado Nadia (@myyorganizedlife) shared a short and simple video that not only might save you from a headache but also keep some of your hard-earned cash in your pocket.

In the post, the TikToker takes the viewer through a step-by-step process to identify why your faucet may be leaking and how to fix it. "If you ever end up with a drippy faucet like this, don't panic and call a handyman, because it's really easy to fix," Nadia notes. "It's so easy!" said the description.

The home expert details everything from turning off the water valves one by one to removing the handles in order to replace a faulty cartridge inside the handle.

How it's helping

While not every leaky faucet will be remedied so quickly or be caused by the same issue, the TikToker proves that homeowners can do themselves a favor and perform minor repairs that don't require a lot of work or money.

On average, calling a plumber for small repairs, such as a leaky faucet fix, will run you between $125 and $350, according to HomeGuide. This includes the cost of new parts and labor. But in a situation similar to the TikToker's clip, a DIY repair could save you a few hundred dollars. Depending on your faucet, the replacement water cartridge may cost as little as $10.

By tackling leaky faucet problems as they occur, you can prevent further damage and save money on costly repair bills. You can also limit the amount of water wasted from the leak. According to a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, typical household leaks can be responsible for more than 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year.

Beyond saving money by fixing a leaky faucet yourself, upgrading to a heat pump water heater and installing solar panels are among the best home efficiency hacks out there. They can dramatically reduce your energy costs and even completely eliminate your monthly bill.

What everyone's saying

In the comments section, one user appeared to be extremely grateful for the simple hack. "Thank you!!" the user exclaimed. "The maintenance guy at my apartment refused to fix it and said that's just what faucets do."

Another user offered their own plumbing advice. "Even bigger tip, sometimes it's JUST the o-ring at the bottom and it's less than $2 for the o-ring/spring kit," they wrote. "I usually just take my old cartridge with me to figure out what size it is."

