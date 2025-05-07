New data ranks the most popular states for solar panels in 2025 — see which homeowners can save over $85,000

The report is encouraging because it demonstrates how affordable solar systems can be when you take advantage of all available resources and savings opportunities.

Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C., are tops in the nation for interest in going solar.

EnergySage, a platform that provides free and reliable information to homeowners interested in solar, recently reported that these five places requested the most solar quotes per capita in the first quarter of 2025.

Massachusetts tops the list of solar-interested states, which makes sense since electricity prices there are among the highest in the country. State solar incentives and the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target program are helping drive interest in solar energy in Massachusetts. The payback period for a cash purchase in the state is 6.2 years, according to the reporting, and the projected 25-year savings are $85,713.92.

Meanwhile, the projected 25-year savings with a cash solar system purchase are over $83,000 in Connecticut, over $60,000 in Maine, over $91,000 in Rhode Island, and over $80,000 in Washington, D.C.

This EnergySage report is encouraging because it demonstrates how affordable solar systems can be when you take advantage of all available resources and savings opportunities. Many states, including these, have ambitious goals of curbing pollution and offer solar incentives to help offset the upfront costs of solar projects.

Other examples include Connecticut's Smart-E Loan program and the Connecticut Property Assessed Clean Energy program. Maine's net billing policy and kilowatt-hour credit program assist solar customers, while Rhode Island's Renewable Energy Fund and D.C.'s Solar Renewable Energy Credits offer additional support.

Regardless of where you live, it's smart to take action on solar upgrades now to cash in on valuable incentives that may not exist forever. With President Trump threatening to eliminate subsidies for clean energy transitions, acting now could mean saving thousands of dollars upfront on your solar panels — in addition to the money you can save over the lifespan of the panels.

To get quick solar estimates and compare installer quotes in your state, check out EnergySage's free online tools. You'll get expert, unbiased support and connect with trusted local installers to maximize your savings and get the best deal on going solar.

EnergySage has stated, "Last year, the U.S. hit a major milestone in domestic solar manufacturing and surpassed 50 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity. That's enough solar to supply power to almost 40 million homes."

