Home builder reveals real-world benefits of upgrading your water heater: 'There's almost no reason not to use one of these'

You could have a payback on your investment in two years or less.

A home-building team on YouTube broke down the benefits of upgrading to a heat pump water heater.

The Green Building Network shared a video explaining everything you need to know about making the switch, including one of the biggest highlights: the money savings.

According to the Department of Energy, water heaters use 18% of your home's energy use, costing between $400 and $600 annually. In the video, the host explains that the estimated annual cost of the unit they're showcasing is just $117.

The upfront cost of a heat pump water heater is higher than a standard model, but by this math, you could have a payback on your investment in a heat pump version in two years or less.

Those savings are also boosted once you take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act's tax rebates and incentives. An Energy Star-certified water heater is eligible for a 30% tax credit, up to $2,000, and some states offer additional credits and rebates.

There is the possibility that the IRA may be rolled back by the current administration. Any changes would have to be made by an act of Congress, so while the IRA isn't affected yet, it would be best to act quickly if you're interested in making the switch.

Aside from the savings, heat pump water heaters also help cut down on pollution. Standard water heaters are powered by fossil fuels or electricity (which can come from dirty sources). While heat pumps are also electric, their added efficiency makes them more planet-friendly than traditional systems.

Cala water heaters further add to the efficiency of heat pump water heaters with their customizable smart models that allow you to control the amount of water being heated exactly when it's needed, further reducing your energy usage.

And over time, Cala learns your patterns and adjusts accordingly, making it even easier to save money and help the environment without even thinking about it

The Green Building Network's video notes that you can even control the water heater when you go on vacation, further adding to your savings.

As stated in the video, with all those financial and environmental benefits in mind, "There's almost no reason not to use one of these."

