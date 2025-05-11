Plumber shares money-saving trick to clear stubborn toilet blockages in seconds: 'It worked perfectly'

"You just saved me so much money."

Blocked toilets are every person's nightmare. Not only are they inconvenient, but they can also lead to a hefty bill when the plumber comes to fix it. A plumber has shared a handy tip that can help you unblock a toilet in seconds and avoid a costly bill.

Posting on TikTok, plumber tapir.pro (@tapir.pro) demonstrated that all you need to unblock a toilet is a toilet brush and some pressure.

In the video, the plumber explains that a plunger is not designed for toilets and instead the best way to unblock a toilet is by using the toilet brush and forcing water down the pipe. "Now you saved $300," they wrote in the video caption.

Hacks like these are great for solving common household problems without the added worry of a big expense. Making use of items you already have at home to solve issues can save money and fix problems in minutes.

There are lots of hacks you can use at home to do so. These include checking for water leaks and cleaning the coils at the back of your fridge to reduce water, energy, and maintenance costs. Toilets are a top cause of water waste, and if leaks go undetected, they can send water bills rocketing.

Other ways you can save money include making your home a smart home by upgrading your appliances and systems. This helps to reduce energy usage and makes your home run more efficiently. Smart home technology can also make your home more environmentally friendly by maximising energy efficiency and reducing the harmful pollution produced by your home.

One barrier to making these upgrades is that a lot of people don't know where to start, but there are several organizations that are willing to help people out. For example, WattBuy is a company that offers free, personalized services to help people save money by using clean energy, and Arcadia is a startup that helps homeowners switch to solar.

Commenters were impressed with this hack. "You just saved me so much money," one person wrote. "I just tried this and it worked."

Another said, "It worked perfectly."

