  • Home Home

Plumber shares money-saving trick to clear stubborn toilet blockages in seconds: 'It worked perfectly'

"You just saved me so much money."

by Lindy Whitehouse
"You just saved me so much money."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Blocked toilets are every person's nightmare. Not only are they inconvenient, but they can also lead to a hefty bill when the plumber comes to fix it. A plumber has shared a handy tip that can help you unblock a toilet in seconds and avoid a costly bill.

The scoop

Posting on TikTok, plumber tapir.pro (@tapir.pro) demonstrated that all you need to unblock a toilet is a toilet brush and some pressure. 

@tapir.pro Now you saved $300 #toilet #plunger #hacks #plumber #fyi #diy #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp ♬ original sound - tapir.pro

In the video, the plumber explains that a plunger is not designed for toilets and instead the best way to unblock a toilet is by using the toilet brush and forcing water down the pipe. "Now you saved $300," they wrote in the video caption. 

How it's helping

Hacks like these are great for solving common household problems without the added worry of a big expense. Making use of items you already have at home to solve issues can save money and fix problems in minutes. 

There are lots of hacks you can use at home to do so. These include checking for water leaks and cleaning the coils at the back of your fridge to reduce water, energy, and maintenance costs. Toilets are a top cause of water waste, and if leaks go undetected, they can send water bills rocketing. 

Other ways you can save money include making your home a smart home by upgrading your appliances and systems. This helps to reduce energy usage and makes your home run more efficiently. Smart home technology can also make your home more environmentally friendly by maximising energy efficiency and reducing the harmful pollution produced by your home. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

One barrier to making these upgrades is that a lot of people don't know where to start, but there are several organizations that are willing to help people out. For example, WattBuy is a company that offers free, personalized services to help people save money by using clean energy, and Arcadia is a startup that helps homeowners switch to solar. 

What everyone's saying

Commenters were impressed with this hack. "You just saved me so much money," one person wrote. "I just tried this and it worked."

Another said, "It worked perfectly."

How much money do you plan to spend on home improvement projects this year?

Under $1K 😎

$1K to $5K 💵

$5K to $10K 💰

Over $10K 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x