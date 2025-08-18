Homeowner seeks advice after unresponsive neighbor's trees create major hazard: 'The most dangerous position a tree could be in'

Being a homeowner means dealing with some not-so-fun situations at times, like burst pipes or invasive plants.

One Redditor shared their current troubling situation in the r/TreeLaw subreddit, posting a photo of their neighbor's tree that had fallen partially into their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My neighbor's tree came down into my yard and is only being held up by my healthy tree. I've knocked on her door multiple times (she never answers). … After months of doing this, still no answer from the neighbor and the tree remains. … Is an attorney my only option from here?" they asked.

Fellow Reddit users offered advice ranging from cutting the part of the tree on their property to contacting an arborist.

One person was very adamant in their advice when they wrote: "There are a lot of people in here trying to talk you into cutting this thing down with your own bare hands. Do not listen to them. That tree is in the most dangerous position a tree could be in."

Most people seemed to agree, though, that there wasn't much the original poster could do since cutting the tree any further than their property line would be breaking the law.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

A neighbor like the one the original poster's can cause a lot of headaches for homeowners who appreciate keeping their yards healthy (and safe). Whether it's refusing to take responsibility for fallen trees or simply using products in their yards that aren't pet-friendly, having neighbors like this can quickly become a barrier for people wanting to make use of climate-friendly home solutions that keep their local ecosystem healthy.

The Reddit user with the tree in the yard did the right thing, though, in trying to communicate with their neighbor about the issue, as that is often the only recourse available.

However, this poster might have a simpler solution than expected, as one Redditor suggested: "Because the neighbor is so uncooperative and non-communicative, I might hire a Tree Service to redirect the tree back into their backyard and just let it fall there."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.