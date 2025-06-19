New homeowner devastated after neighbor's mistake damages their property: 'Give them a chance to be good neighbors'

"If it doesn't go well, call code enforcement."

A simple mistake in the backyard is flooding this Australian's home.

After discovering a neighbor's uncapped pipe was flooding their home, this Redditor asked r/landscaping for advice on how to proceed.

"We recently just moved into our house and recently noticed our neighbours pipe directing under the bottom of our fence," they wrote. "Water is now flooding down the side of the house and seeping through the weep holes in the bricks from the neighbours water, as the channel grates that we have in that area can't keep up in heavy rain."

The pipe is just over the property line and is causing a lot of damage. An uncapped pipe can be a simple mistake, and it seems the neighbor isn't malicious, so the Redditor's first course of action should be letting the neighbor know.

Unfortunately, not all neighbors are amiable. Sometimes, neighbors are a mild nuisance, like this Redditor's neighbor tossing cigarette butts into their backyard. Other times, neighbors are downright criminal — this neighbor trespassed and illegally cut down the homeowner's century-old tree.

Neighbors, landlords, and HOAs can often serve as a barrier to eco-friendly home upgrades, like rewilding your yard or installing solar panels. If you're limited by nosey neighbors or strict landlords, there are still plenty of easy ways to have a green home, like portable induction stovetops or LED light bulbs.

Commenters offered many different ways to address the situation.

"In many (if not most) places that's prohibited by local statute," one user said. "Check with your municipality/county. The neighbor may be required to remedy the situation."

"Give them a chance to be good neighbors. Talk to them about it. If it doesn't go well, call code enforcement," another commenter suggested.

"Be upfront … You could even volunteer to help them with the labor to redirect the water flow. Having a good relationship with neighbors pays long term dividends," a third Redditor wrote.

