Thrifter discovers autographed relic from famous rock band selling for just $1: ‘I’m shocked they didn’t put this up front’

Thrifting can be a great way to save money on clothing, home goods, and any number of other items — including borderline-priceless music memorabilia. And one Reddit user recently proved that by scooping up a CD that appeared to be autographed by all four members of Fall Out Boy for only $0.99.

Posted on the ever-popular r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the thrifter in question generated some serious jealousy from their fellow Redditors with the find. Just about anybody can find a great hand mixer or even a luxurious winter coat at the local thrift store. But not everyone can find a CD autographed by every member of an iconic 2000s pop-punk band.

“My [16-year-old] self is weeping. (And so is my [30-year-old] self) Excellent find. Wow,” writes one commenter.

“I’m shocked they didn’t put this up in the front and slap a fat [$100] sticker on it. Maybe they thought the signatures were printed onto the album artwork?” writes another.

The original poster replies to that comment, writing, “This isn’t the first time I’ve found autographed stuff at Goodwill. I actually found a basketball with a whole bunch of autographs [and asked] why it was the same price as a regular basketball. The guy said that since they can’t verify the signatures, they can’t actually price them as such.”

So, for other aspiring thrift store autograph hounds out there: Do not give up hope.

Thrifting is not only a great way to find cool stuff while also saving money — it also helps the environment by keeping nonbiodegradable items, such as this album, from ending up in landfills.

Not only would it have been a tragedy for this autographed bit of memorabilia (which would be cherished by so many people, as the Reddit comments show) to end up in a landfill, it is a tragedy how many things are sitting in landfills already — a growing environmental problem with no end in sight.

So, get out to the local thrift store, save some stuff from the dump, and you might just find a product you could have only dreamed of for less than $1.

