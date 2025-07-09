Driver shares security camera footage of shocking act in store parking lot: 'Why?'

"So sorry to hear this."

An electric vehicle owner shared footage of their car being keyed in a Costco parking lot in British Columbia, Canada, and apparently they are not the only victim of EV vandalism in that location. They wanted to assist others who had experienced something similar and hoped someone might help identify the vandal.

"Please use my video," they urged.

EVs, especially Teslas, have been the target of a recent uptick in vandalism that also includes charging stations and Tesla dealerships. These acts are often caught on the vehicles' external camera footage, but vandals can still be difficult to arrest.

The illegal acts are thought to be the result of a misunderstanding about the positive impact EVs have on the environment as a whole and backlash from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's former role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration.

Unfortunately, these instances of vandalism can deter people from switching to an EV and slow the widespread adoption of EVs, which is a critical trend that helps cut our use of dirty energy sources like gas and oil, as used in traditional vehicles.

Although the battery manufacturing process has some negative environmental effects, and charging an EV requires energy, EVs still have a significantly lower environmental impact than gas-powered vehicles. Since they do not produce tailpipe pollution, their impact on the environment over time is significantly less.

People are frustrated and bewildered by the senseless vandalism done to EVs, and commenters on the original poster's video expressed that anger and lack of understanding.

"Some people! Like why?" asked one commenter.

"A client of mine had this happen to her Tesla a few months ago at this same Costco," another Redditor shared. "... If these incidences aren't related, that's really coincidental."

One supportive commenter simply said: "So sorry to hear this OP."

