Tesla owner returns to baffling scene in parking lot: 'I don't even understand the logic'

"Who do these people think they are hurting?"

A Tesla Model Y owner posted photos of the vandalism that was done to their vehicle, as well as a video of the vandal in action.

"I don't even understand the logic," one bewildered Redditor commented in a forum focused on the Model Y.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The video showed a masked person approach the vehicle that was parallel-parked in Midtown Atlanta and scrape something along the entire passenger side. According to the original poster, repairs to the resulting damage were estimated at $7,300.

Tesla vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships — according to Reuters — have become targets for vandalism. It is believed that the Tesla brand has been heavily targeted in protest of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's actions in the current administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

Though the specific motivation of each vandal isn't clear, other reasons may be linked to backlash against environmental progress or a misunderstanding of the eco-friendly choices EVs provide.

Some EV skeptics argue that the production of lithium-ion EV batteries is hypocritical because mining creates waste. While it is true that it does create waste and pollution, the process is getting cleaner, and it is already significantly cleaner than mining or drilling for dirty fuels to power traditional cars. What's more, the process is part of progress toward cleaner energy usage to reduce planet-warming pollution.

Once an EV is on the road, it does not produce the air pollution that a gas-powered vehicle does.

While EVs are not a perfect solution to solving automobile pollution, they are definitely a step in the right direction. Making your next vehicle an EV is an eco-friendly option.

The recent increase in Tesla-targeted vandalism is thought to have contributed to Tesla's 2025 Q1 decline in sales by 13%, as reported by CNN. However, EV sales, in general, are on the upswing, CleanTechnica reported.

Tesla owners and others focused on the big-picture positive environmental impact seem to be frustrated and confused by people who would take their protests out on individual vehicle owners.

One Redditor had some questions: "I hate the CEO of a company so I am going to damage someone who I never met before car and cost them money? What? Or attack and destroy a dealership and put my fellow Americans living paycheck to paycheck out of work[?] Who do these people think they are hurting?"

Another commenter offered another perspective: "These [people] who are 'anti-Tesla' are giving Tesla more money in service repairs, and hurting innocent parties."

A sympathetic commenter simply said, "So sorry man."

