Driver shares photo after returning to upsetting scene in parking space: 'Security will certainly be a consideration'

After an electric vehicle owner discovered their car had been keyed for a second time, they quickly took to social media to vent about the damage and spotlight rising concerns about escalating instances of EV-related vandalism.

The EV owner posted a picture on Reddit showing a large backward-L scratch near the wheel well of their Polestar 2, a Swedish EV model.

"Definitely annoying, but I guess that's what insurance is for," the car owner wrote. "It's my second time being keyed. The first time I fixed it with a scratch kit. Security will certainly be a consideration when choosing my next car."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post drew reactions from other EV owners, many of whom expressed frustration over the senseless damage.

"Some people … cannot respect others' property," one commenter wrote in response to the post.

Vandalism of EVs and charging stations doesn't just create an inconvenience for drivers; it can also slow the transition to clean energy vehicles. Widespread vandalism makes it harder for potential EV drivers to feel confident about making the switch from gas-powered cars. And every delay in EV adoption is a delay in cutting planet-warming pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that the transportation industry is the largest source of climate pollution in the U.S. Unlike gas-powered cars, EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, helping reduce air toxins linked to respiratory illnesses, cancers, and other health problems.

Still, some critics argue EVs aren't genuinely clean because of pollution created during battery manufacturing and the electricity needed to charge them. But research consistently shows that even the "dirtiest" EVs produce far less lifetime pollution than gas-powered cars.

While mining lithium, nickel, and other minerals for batteries does have environmental impacts, the scale is vastly smaller than what is needed to extract dirty fuels like gas and oil. The clean energy transition requires millions of tons of mined minerals, compared to the billions of tons of coal, oil, and gas pulled from the planet every year just to keep combustion engines running.

For many drivers, EV ownership is even cleaner and far cheaper when paired with home solar power. Charging an EV with solar can drastically reduce both electricity costs and pollution, making the switch to an EV even more impactful. TCD's Solar Explorer is a helpful way to get started, simplifying the switch to solar with concierge-level guidance, helping homeowners save up to $10,000 by collecting competitive bids from vetted local installers, and even offering $0-down subscription options for those working within a budget.

Even without home solar, EV ownership also comes with real financial benefits. Experts estimate EV owners save about $1,500 annually on fuel and maintenance.

But all of these savings can evaporate quickly if a car owner is the victim of vandalism. Unless EV vandalism is addressed, the shift toward clean transportation will continue to face a troubling — and expensive — roadblock.

