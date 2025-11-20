Tesla owner outraged after reviewing shocking footage inside parking garage: 'I can see no rationale for his actions'

"I thought it had all died down honestly."

Parking in a garage didn't stop a Tesla owner from getting his car keyed, sparking a debate about whether anti-Tesla vandalism extends beyond just the U.S.

A frustrated driver on the r/TeslaUK subreddit said they had Sentry Mode footage of their Model 3 being keyed and dented by the guy in the next bay.

Though they declined to share the footage, the owner, who noted that the vandal had plenty of room, wrote, "I can see no rationale for his actions, unless it is Tesla-hate or Elon-hate."

It turns out that's not just a random guess. Reuters reported that Tesla vehicles are now global targets due to CEO Elon Musk's political activism and associations.

This isn't just getting "hate mail" in the form of eggs; it's arson at U.S. dealerships and a fire that torched 17 cars in Rome. One Cybertruck owner in Los Angeles had his tires punctured. The only car on the street that was hit. A resident told KTLA the truck is a "symbol" of Musk's politics.

This vandalism is often fueled by debunked myths. You've heard them: "Mining for batteries is just as bad as drilling" is one example.

But here's the thing: research from Oxford scientist Hannah Ritchie shows we mine 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels annually. The entire clean energy transition is projected to need only 30 million tons of minerals per year by 2040. As Ritchie noted, that's a one-time "capital cost," not a constant "running cost" like fuel.

"But they charge on a dirty grid!" is another one. However, an MIT study found that a gas car averages 350 grams of carbon per mile, while an EV on the average U.S. grid averages just 200.

"Local fb group reported someone had dog poo thrown over theirs they posted the video it was a 19 year old lad, his vicar parents weren't happy," one Reddit user shared.

"I have had the opposite experience," another wrote. "Most people that speak to me are curious and want to see the inside and want to know how fast it is. The negative comments are usually in jest or from Landrover drivers."

"Never heard or seen it in the UK yet before this post, I thought it had all died down honestly," a third commented. "Figured it'd only be a few weeks before people got bored of it lol."

