Tesla owner shares shocking photo of upsetting scene in high-security parking garage: 'Sorry to see that'

Even a high-security parking garage wasn't enough to stop thieves who recently targeted a Tesla in California, underscoring a troubling trend in EV-related crime.

The EV owner was stunned after their Model 3 was left propped up on concrete blocks after being stripped of its wheels.

The electric vehicle was parked in a private, patrolled parking structure in Orange County — complete with surveillance cameras — when it was targeted.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit post showing pictures of the vehicle, the owner called the incident "sad," noting that even in what should be a secure environment, EVs are not safe from vandalism.

"They probably wrecked the battery jacking it up and resting it on cinder blocks like that," one commenter wrote, highlighting the potential for thousands of dollars in damage beyond the stolen parts.

"It's become common to have Tesla wheels stolen...It happened to two individuals that I know," another commenter added. "Sorry to see that — frustrating as hell."

Reports of EV vandalism are on the rise across the country — and Teslas appear to be frequent targets. At the same time, Tesla is facing broader business challenges — including declining sales, slumping stock, and growing public scrutiny.

"It is hard to decouple the company's sudden decline with [CEO Elon] Musk's role in the Trump administration," Newsweek reported. The outlet noted Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and EVs have become targets for protesters.

In response to the rise in vandalism — including incidents of graffiti, keying, and more — many owners now keep their vehicles in Sentry Mode at all times. The Tesla-exclusive feature activates cameras and sensors when parked, recording incidents and helping some victims find perpetrators.

"I keep it on always," one EV owner wrote of Sentry Mode in response to the Reddit post. "So far, I've caught two incidents of people hitting my parked car. The hit-and-run Sentry Mode video allowed me to ultimately find the perpetrator… and receive diminished value."

They added, "Sentry Mode, in my mind, is the best thing about Teslas if you're worried about things like this."

Still, incidents of vandalism — coupled with a declining public image for the EV giant — could contribute to slowing the broader shift to clean energy vehicles. And every setback to EV adoption is a setback for the climate.

The Environmental Protection Agency reported that the transportation sector is the largest source of planet-heating pollution in the U.S.

Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs produce no carbon pollution while driving, offering a crucial way to cut down on dirty energy pollution. Notably, the EPA links carbon pollution to respiratory illnesses and certain cancers, especially in urban areas where tailpipe pollution is concentrated.

There are also the money-saving advantages of EV ownership. Experts estimate EV owners save about $1,500 annually on fuel and maintenance. But the savings can be quickly erased when thieves and vandals strike.

As long as EV vandalism remains unchecked, the transition to clean transportation faces a troubling — and costly — roadblock. In the meantime, Tesla owners are left to deal with pesky insurance claims and repair costs when they find their cars on concrete blocks.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.