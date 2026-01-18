Vehicle owner reveals surprising side effect after switching to EV: 'I can't believe'

Some commenters shared their own insights and experiences.

A cost breakdown sparked discussion among electric vehicle owners after a Redditor claimed that switching to an EV could lead to significant financial benefits.



A homeowner on the r/nzev Reddit community shared his surprise over his more-than-expected projected savings, which prompted commenters to discuss EV depreciation, charging, and long-term value.

His calculations showed that the estimated money saved from using a Volvo EX30 compared to his previous gas-powered car, a Mazda CX-9, would reach $2,333 over three years.

As the Redditor's table shows, the electricity-charging cost is significantly lower than the amount spent on fuel for his Mazda.

Meanwhile, maintenance expenses have been negligible so far, which is typical during the early period of ownership rather than for the long term, as commenters noted.

Homeowners who drive and recharge their vehicles at home for daily travel are the most likely to enjoy remarkable savings from an EV. In effect, it challenged the myth that these vehicles are too expensive to acquire.

Several people felt the post resonated with them after making a similar move as a practical decision, rather than a luxury upgrade.

One commenter said that EV charging is only 17% of what they had spent on diesel. However, several subreddit members said the OP's depreciation estimate might be inaccurate — and that the value depends on the EV model and mileage.

In a 2025 Transportation Research Journal study of the top factors influencing EV purchase decisions, affordability ranks among the top 10 across generations. Many EV core components outlast those of their internal combustion engine counterparts. This helps explain why the used EV market is also booming.

Because pollution-free cars don't release exhaust into the atmosphere, they can make a noticeable difference in the air quality of high-traffic areas. An increase in EV use can lead to cleaner air and lower exposure to respiratory and cardiovascular risks.

Integrating solar panels into one's home power system can further increase savings by lowering the cost of "home-charging" EVs overnight. With web-based tools like TCD's Solar Explorer, homeowners can easily search for vetted suppliers in their location.



TCD partner platforms have a vendor comparison feature that helps forecast savings of up to $10,000. Users can check supplier pricing and payment options, including $0-down subscription programs.

As for switching to an EV, some commenters shared their own insights and experiences.

"Coming from running a [4-liter] V6 hilux as a work/family car I can't believe how little it costs," one Redditor wrote.

"With the 3 hours of free power from contact, EV charging is effectively free. 3 hours at 7Kw adds around 100-140km of range every night. Also top up charge during the day from solar instead of selling back to the grid," added another commenter.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.