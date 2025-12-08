Researchers find EV cars can outlast gas cars when it comes to this critical feature: 'We were a bit surprised'

Electric vehicles have long been praised for saving drivers money on fuel and maintenance, but a new study suggests they may also last far longer than many people expected.

According to Autoblog, a Swedish analysis of 1,366 used EVs and plug-in hybrids found that most EV batteries remain remarkably healthy even after years on the road.

The study, conducted by car broker Kvdbil, revealed that 8 out of 10 electric cars retained at least 90% of their original battery capacity, putting them well ahead of what many shoppers assume about used EVs.

The top-performing models were especially impressive. Kia led the pack with the EV6 and e-Niro, achieving the highest battery State of Health, followed closely by the Tesla Model Y. Kia also topped the plug-in hybrid category with the Sportage.

"We were a bit surprised that there were so many that were this good," Kvdbil test manager Martin Reinholdsson told the Sweden Herald, noting that even older models tended to hold up better than expected.

These findings echo recent data from U.S.-based EV analytics firm Recurrent, which reports that modern EV batteries can last up to 20 years before drivers notice a meaningful decline. That's far longer than most gas engines, which require regular repairs and eventually costly overhauls.

It's good news for anyone thinking about buying a used electric car, and even better news for the environment. Longer-lasting batteries mean fewer materials mined, fewer batteries being replaced, and a cleaner path to transitioning away from dirty energy sources.

Drivers who want to get even more life out of their EV batteries can adopt simple habits like limiting frequent fast charging. Still, Reinholdsson emphasized that most real-world driving doesn't harm battery health nearly as much as people assume.

As more research continues to confirm these trends, the used EV market may become an even smarter option for budget-minded shoppers looking for reliable transportation and lower long-term costs.

