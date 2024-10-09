4 myths about the cost of EVs that are surprisingly not true

Myth No. 14: EVs depreciate too fast



The claim: Your EV resale value is awful, and you're seeing your money evaporate.

The truth: Right now, this isn't actually a myth. And it means there's never been a better time to buy a used EV.

A combination of falling prices for new EVs, rental companies keen to offload their hastily-bought electrified fleets, and leaps in tech for new EVs all mean that used EV prices are surprisingly low.

Some early nervousness around resale values were because of EV batteries' depreciating over the long term, a problem far less true of recent EVs. Another factor is that EVs have historically been a luxury item, and expensive cars usually depreciate faster.

Tesla, too, must take some blame: They've dominated the market, and now, with cheaper models, people simply won't pay too much for a used one.

What should you look out for when buying a used EV? Start by checking the original range of the car you're considering. Losing 10% of your range on a car that does 300 miles isn't so bad for most people, but if you're looking at a model that, at best, wasn't getting much more than 100 miles per charge, it's a factor.