Tesla owner shares angering scene after pulling up to local charging station: 'Call up the tow company'

Illegally parking gas-guzzling cars in EV charging station spots has become a major problem in many communities across America.

One Tesla owner shared a photo of a row of standard vehicles taking up the spots designated explicitly for electric vehicle charging. Unfortunately, this scene has become far too common these days.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote, "The map showed 7 empty chargers. Guess which vehicle is mine?"

The photo implies that the original poster's car is the red Tesla because the nearby Lexus, Jeep, Toyota, and other vehicles are not EVs.

Parking a gasoline-powered vehicle in an EV spot is an issue because it prevents EV drivers from getting the power they need to reach their destinations.

EV technology has advanced tremendously, enabling EVs to drive longer distances before needing a charge. However, range anxiety still challenges the widespread adoption of clean energy driving.

Charge stations are crucial in advancing EV ownership and encouraging drivers to make their next car an EV.

More EVs on the road means less toxic air pollution for our lungs to breathe. But without the confidence that they can rely on a charge station map and secure a spot, drivers may be less likely to trust EVs as a practical form of transportation.

Fortunately, cities, states, and companies are continuously working to add more charge stations to encourage EV driving. For example, Texas added new stations along major highways, and IKEA put more charge stations in its furniture store parking lots.

Followers of the r/TeslaLounge subreddit were outraged at the original poster's all-too-relatable situation in Jackson, Wyoming.

One Redditor wrote in the comment section, "Call up the tow company with the worst reviews, the most hated, more cutthroat tow company."

"They need to sell supercharger extension cables so you can just block the other car in and still charge," a Reddit user wrote.

Another Redditor suggested, "Honestly, superchargers need to be in the back of parking lots to avoid this."

