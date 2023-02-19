Ultra-fast electric car charging stations are coming to IKEA in 18 states — and the company’s delivery fleet is going electric too

Now, you can enjoy a plate of Swedish meatballs, start a fight with your partner, and charge your EV at one store.

Your favorite Swedish meatball supplier is teaming up with Electrify America to add new ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to 25 stores across 18 states.

This collaboration will quadruple the current number of IKEA’s EV chargers, adding 200 individual ultra-fast chargers across the country at IKEA retail locations.

Each new charger can charge at some of the fastest charging speeds available today, between 150 kilowatts (kW) and 350 kW. At a 150 kW charger, a Tesla Model X can get 6.25 miles of range per minute of charging.

These fast-charging rates could fully charge your EV by the time you funnel through the mazes of IKEA.

These charging stations will be available in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. All 25 stations are expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

In a press release, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer Javier Quiñones stated that IKEA believes it is responsible for creating greener solutions.

IKEA set a goal to achieve zero-emission home deliveries by 2025. In other words, the company plans to replace all of its gas-guzzling delivery vehicles with a delivery fleet that doesn’t release harmful pollution into the air by 2025.

IKEA’s collaboration with Electrify America goes beyond EV charging for customers. IKEA also partnered with Electrify America’s commercial retailer arm, Electrify Commercial, which will provide IKEA with 225 EV chargers for its delivery vehicles to help achieve its 2025 goal.

This collaboration is a monumental step for Electrify America. It’s the first time that Electrify America and Electrify Commercial are installing chargers for public use and fleets simultaneously for a project.

The partnership between IKEA and Electrify America is another example of the steps IKEA takes to help create a greener future.

By limiting the amount of heat-trapping air pollutants that enter our air from driving gas-powered cars, IKEA is helping to reduce the detrimental risks of an overheating planet.

Now, you can enjoy a plate of Swedish meatballs, start a fight with your partner, and charge your EV at one store.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.