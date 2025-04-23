EV expert shares game-changing tip that can increase the life of your car: 'One simple trick'

Prices for used EVs have been falling, making them more accessible to more people.

Many who are hesitant to make the shift to an electric vehicle cite battery concerns as a major roadblock, but there is an easy way to increase battery life, and thus, the life of your EV.

An unavoidable element of owning an EV is battery degradation. While experts say that degradation isn't as much of an issue as it can be made out to be, there are ways to mitigate the speed of degradation.

According to Recurrent, one of the best ways to reduce your battery's natural degradation is to charge it more frequently.

The key component here is the depth of discharge, or how much battery you use between charges. For example, going from 90% battery to 30% battery would be a depth of discharge of 60%. Keeping the depth of discharge to a minimum can extend the life of your EV battery.

The research comes from a 2006 paper that examined the depth of discharge on batteries and found that reducing the depth of discharge extends battery life.

As Liz Najman explains in a research article about "one simple trick" for longer battery life, this is "because batteries are more chemically stable near the middle of their state of charge. They are less likely to experience physical or chemical stresses near 50% than when they are charged all the way to 95% or discharged down to 12%."

The used EV market is growing rapidly around the world, driven by changes in consumer behavior, tax credits, and developing EV infrastructure. Prices for used EVs have been falling, making them more accessible to more people.

Greater accessibility benefits consumers and the planet, as EVs are generally better for the environment and your wallet.

With the current EV landscape, it's a great time to make your next vehicle an electric one.

Selling your used EV can also be a lucrative opportunity. Recurrent, a free service, makes it easier to sell and buy EVs. In addition to connecting sellers with a network of EV dealers, the company will analyze and monitor your vehicle's battery health for free. Plus, Recurrent helps EV sellers make an average of $1,400 more from selling their cars.

To sell an EV for a good price, taking care of the battery is imperative.

As Z Energy explains, "Charge your EV in small, frequent intervals instead of one large charge."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.