New study addresses popular myth about electric vehicle batteries: 'Extremely unlikely'

A recent analysis by British electric vehicle specialist and dealer RSEV revealed EV battery degradation is not much of an issue at all. The company examined 300 medium- and high-mileage EVs and determined that, on average, the vehicles retained 90% of their battery capacity after being driven 90,000 miles, according to InsideEVs.

Vehicles with 130,000 miles maintained 85% of their initial battery capacity. The findings suggest battery failure is "extremely unlikely" in modern EVs, even if mileage reaches north of 300,000.

It's important to note the cars RSEV examined reached a high level of mileage during a rather short leasing period — three or four years, for example. Most cars take roughly a decade to hit 100,000 miles or more. The average lifetime mileage of an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle is 133,000 miles, and a typical ICE battery can last 3 to 5 years.

The longevity of EV batteries alleviates one of the common concerns many buyers have about transitioning to EVs. Beyond battery resilience, EVs do offer additional consumer and environmental-focused benefits. Check out this starter guide on making your next car an EV.

Significant advantages of EVs are gas savings, a reduction in routine maintenance costs, as well as zero tailpipe pollution. There is concern from consumers on how much charging costs for EVs; nevertheless, electricity is generally cheaper per mile compared to gas and diesel.

Finding adequate charging stations has caused some issues for some current EV drivers.

A homeowner wasn't able to install EV charging equipment because of a restrictive state law. There have often been long lines to charge after big events or even storms. Multiple states and the federal government are working to make charging your vehicle easier and faster by adding more public charging stations nationwide. California recently unveiled its first-ever 24/7 EV charging center.

Reducing air pollution and increasing the longevity of the vehicles is a great benefit for the environment; further, over the lifetime of the vehicle, EVs are much cleaner for the environment than gas-powered cars.

RSEV's conclusions simply reinforce the numerous benefits of driving an EV. If the lifespan of the battery was holding you back, go ahead and take the test drive.

