Homeowner shares candid review after using free service to compare solar panel quotes: 'It's like ... Kayak, but for solar'

"The thing no one tells you about going solar is the second you say you're interested, everybody wants your number."

When you're making a big decision and there are a lot of options, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Fortunately, when it comes to homeowners installing solar panels, there's a free service that can make your life a whole lot easier.

Instagrammer Lauren Bash (@relauren) showed how EnergySage helped her through the process with valuable guidance and free tools.

Bash begins the video by sharing that "the thing no one tells you about going solar is the second you say you're interested, everybody wants your number." That point is underscored by a half-dozen texts popping up on-screen that she received after expressing interest.

"And while I love the attention, I need some space," Bash said. For that reason, she turned to EnergySage to streamline the process of finding the right provider.

"It's kinda like the travel booking site Kayak, but for solar," she revealed. To that point, Bash shows how EnergySage provides free quotes, allows customers to do research, and then sweetens the deal with an assigned advisor.

She shows a snippet on-screen of her assigned energy advisor, Sam, and raves about their "very helpful" meeting. Sam helped her understand her electrical bill, how many panels she needed, and then provided a recommendation. From there, she made her final decision and was pumped to get the panels up and running.

"I'm so, so ready to save money on electricity, stop relying on fossil fuels and whatever my utility decides to charge me and finally get solar," Bash excitedly declares near the end of the video.

Her excitement is definitely warranted, as going solar is a fantastic way for homeowners to save money and generate their own clean energy. As Bash notes, it also plays a role in lowering our collective reliance on the burning of fossil fuels, the dirty energy that contributes to the overheating of the planet.

Solar can also improve grid resiliency and even raise the value of your home. EnergySage is a great place to start if you're intrigued by the prospect of getting your own solar panels.

Viewers were excited for Bash, and could relate to feeling overwhelmed at the start of the process.

"OK SAME EXPERIENCE," a commenter shared. "Trust your recommendation & can't wait to connect with EnergySage!!"

"Ah this is so cool!" another user remarked.

