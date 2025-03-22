Researchers introduce cutting-edge fix that could make solar homes even more powerful: 'We can really have a resilient grid'

You're probably familiar with the financial and eco-friendly benefits of installing solar panels or switching to an electric vehicle, but researchers at MIT have unlocked a surprising new advantage.

Unforeseen events like cyber attacks and extreme weather could cripple the power grid, leading to extended outages and even deaths. But the untapped energy potential already inside our homes and garages could provide a necessary backup.

An MIT study detailed how so-called "grid-edge" resources, like rooftop solar panels, EVs, and heat pumps, could be harnessed during an unexpected outage to restore power or relieve strain on the grid.

Researchers have been looking for ways to boost the reliability of renewable energy sources like solar power. When the sun isn't shining, energy needs to come from somewhere else to make up for that shortfall.

MIT engineers saw the potential to support the larger grid with the growing number of internet-connected devices, like smart thermostats, that are being installed by homeowners.

These devices independently generate, store, and adjust their power consumption. In an emergency, they can also act as a microgrid.

Researchers developed an algorithm that can tap a network of trustworthy devices to collectively pump power into the grid, similar to how community solar feeds energy into the grid. Alternatively, the algorithm can reduce demand by dialing down or delaying device use.

"If we can harness our smart dishwashers, rooftop panels, and EVs, and put our combined shoulders to the wheel, we can really have a resilient grid," said Anu Annaswamy, a study co-author.

The researchers applied this framework to scenarios where the grid was compromised by a malicious attack or natural disaster. They found the algorithm successfully restabilized the grid in every scenario they tested.

This exciting development provides another reason to consider making that eco-friendly home upgrade. Not only will a smart home save you money and positively impact the planet, but it could also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable power grid for your community — which is less reliant on dirty energy sources.

There could be an additional financial upside for consumers too.

The study proposes homeowners participating in local electricity markets could be compensated for essentially loaning out their devices as part of this on-call microgrid. Some utility companies already offer incentives or lower rates to reduce strain on the grid during peak hours.

The research establishes a blueprint for how a network of grid-edge devices could reinforce the power grid to protect against cyber attack vulnerabilities. To become a reality, the concept needs support from customers, policymakers, and local officials, as well as innovations like EVs with bidirectional charging.

"This is just the first of many steps that have to happen in quick succession for this idea of local electricity markets to be implemented and expanded upon," Annaswamy said. "But we believe it's a good start."

The breakthrough offers a glimpse at our resilient, electrified future.

