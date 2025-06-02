Expert gardener demonstrates foolproof seed-saving method for endless flower harvest: 'I'm so excited'

For all you zinnia lovers, here's a hack that will give you an endless supply of bright and beautiful gardens for years to come.

The scoop

Dried zinnias are full of seeds, which can leave you with an endless supply if you know how to harvest them correctly.

Green thumb GardeningwithDezz (@gardeningwithdezz) shared exactly what to do, and it's easier than you think.

Let the flower or flowers dry out completely first. Once they are dried, gently grab the petals and pull. There are arrow-shaped grey seeds at the end of every petal. If the seeds are white, they're probably not viable.

You should end up with handfuls of dried petals that can be scattered all over the soil. You can opt to cover with topsoil, but make sure to water it right away and keep it moist until seeds sprout.

How it's helping

Buying seeds can add up, and why pay for something if you already have it? Hacks like this one save money, trips to the store, and make gardening all the more rewarding. Among others, pepper seeds, strawberry seeds, chives, and columbine can also be harvested for an endless supply.

There are sustainable ways to store and save seeds for future seasons. You can even make your own seed-starting containers using toilet paper rolls. If you're into the idea of working with what you've got, you can also get free plants by lifting and dividing perennials you already have in the yard.

Gardening and growing your own food make tasty produce and come with health benefits, including more fiber intake and less stress. Fewer trips to the store save time, money, and gas — not to mention that store-bought produce typically comes wrapped in single-use plastic. Reducing the demand for mass-produced, globally shipped food reduces your carbon footprint and helps to cool things down around here.

What everyone's saying

Dezz's endless zinnia hack was an inspiration to many.

"Love it!" one TikToker wrote.

"Zinnias are amazing for hot climates," claimed another.

"I'm so excited I have my first zinnia garden and can't wait to harvest my seeds," declared a third.

