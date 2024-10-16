  • Home Home

Expert gardener reveals money-saving hack for a seemingly endless garden: 'A great way to get free plants'

"Fabulous, just started doing this."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Instagram

Gardening enthusiasts, get ready to multiply your green thumb's efforts. A savvy plant lover has shared a money-saving trick that's got everyone talking, and it couldn't come at a better time.

The scoop

Instagram user S O P H I E V A L E N T I N E (@lookinsidemygarden) posted a video revealing her secret to getting free plants and creating a more cohesive garden look.

"September is the perfect time for me to be lifting and dividing my perennials," Sophie explained in her caption. "It is a great way to get FREE plants and to add more of the plants you love to your border to give it a more cohesive look."

The technique involves carefully digging up established perennials, separating them into smaller clumps, and replanting. Sophie demonstrates using a garden fork to minimize root damage, then dividing the plants with a clean cut using a knife, spade, or even a bread knife.

How it's helping

By dividing perennials, you get free plants and save money on buying new ones. Plus, you're reducing the demand for commercially grown plants, which often involve resource-intensive processes and transportation.

Gardening itself offers a bounty of benefits. Growing your own plants can slash your grocery bills, especially if you're cultivating herbs or vegetables. Home-grown produce often tastes better and is fresher than store-bought alternatives.

And let's remember the mental and physical perks. Gardening is a great way to reduce stress, get some exercise, and connect with nature.

From an environmental standpoint, more plants mean more carbon absorbed from the atmosphere. Your divided perennials will continue to support local pollinators and contribute to biodiversity in your area.

What everyone's saying

Gardening enthusiasts are excited about this simple yet effective technique. 

One commenter shared, "Great and timely advice. I divided Polyanthus and Primroses a couple of days ago."

Another chimed in, "Fabulous, just started doing this, and mulched over to settle in."

The hack isn't limited to outdoor gardens either. One user applied the technique to houseplants, reporting, "I divided new vinca plant in two pots and they are growing good. Thank you."

x