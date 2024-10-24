Expert gardeners share genius, seed-saving method so you never have to buy plants again: 'So cool!'

Saving seeds is a great way to ensure future harvests and make sure no food is wasted while you garden. Now, two green gardeners are sharing ways to do it more sustainably.

The scoop

Two Instagram gardeners, Patrick Vernuccio (@thefrenchiegardener) and Jamie Walton (@nettlesandpetals), have combined forces to teach other home gardeners the best way to save seeds for the next growing season.

According to Vernuccio and Walton, to ensure seeds don't sprout prematurely, you need to store them in dark and dry conditions with a stable temperature. This prevents moisture and light exposure.

One strategy to store the seeds is to use kraft envelopes and store them in a carton shoe box to protect the seeds without adding to plastic waste. For extra dryness, the gardeners also suggest reusing desiccant silica gel bags (the small packets found in packaging for electronics or shoes) to absorb any leftover moisture. Or you can also rely on dry rice to put in your jars or bags to absorb moisture.

If you're looking for long-term storage options, airtight containers such as mason jars work perfectly, but you need to make sure the container is fully dry before use. For those who want to freeze seeds for extended periods, Ziploc bags can also do the trick, but ensure all moisture is removed by storing the seeds with silica packs for three days before sealing them up and freezing.

How it's working

These seed-saving methods offer multiple benefits for both you and the environment.

Firstly, it saves money because you won't need to constantly purchase new seeds for each growing season. Instead, you can rely on your own garden's harvest. Beyond that, it's also an environmentally friendly way to reduce plastic waste, especially by using reusable storage materials such as envelopes, jars, or boxes.

The reuse of silica packs and the simple step of freezing seeds help ensure they stay dormant and fresh for a longer period of time, making this hack a great tool for those who want to maintain a sustainable, thriving garden year after year.

What people are saying

People loved the video and found the tips extremely useful.

"Such great tips! I love the rice in the jar idea, I tried to save many a phone using rice," one commenter said.

Others have decided to try a few of the tips themselves given the perfect timing of the video.

"Oh, so cool! I just harvested a ton of seeds and was wondering what the best way to store them is. Thank you for this!" someone else wrote.

