Expert sings praises of next-gen home maintenance tool: 'Precise'

Professional landscaper Joe (@ecojoelawncare) recently showed off one of his newest tools to his YouTube followers.

The EGO Commercial Edger has been helping him immensely with managing lawns. "Cutting clean, professional edges with my favorite commercial edger. Quiet, all-electric, and precise!" he wrote in the video description.

EGO's chainsaws, lawnmowers, and pressure washers have drawn similar praise. The Commercial Edger uses a 1,600-watt motor, which EGO says is as good as a 25cc gas engine.

EGO's product lineup is tied together with a modular battery system that allows a lot of interoperability between tools. With the right charging setup, it's possible to get up and go with any given tool. EGO's professional tools are a bit pricier than the baseline options, but that's largely thanks to carbon fiber construction designed to keep the tools extra-light and hardy.

Using all-electric lawn tools has loads of benefits. For starters, homeowners get to save money on gas to keep tools running. Electric tools are way less noisy, which is good news for your ears and neighbors. Best of all, electric tools avoid the significant pollution that comes from using gas-powered lawn tools.

One study showed that gas-powered leaf blowers created more pollution in one hour of use than 15 hours of driving a gas car. This pollution poses direct health risks to operators, not to mention contributing to atmospheric pollution. These kinds of emissions exacerbate destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts, which in turn incur housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

Luckily, Joe understands these issues and has even installed solar panels on top of his trailer in order to power his all-electric lawn maintenance arsenal sustainably. Joe's YouTube commenters were impressed with the EGO Commercial Edger.

"Perfect in seconds unlike using a string trimmer. 10 times as long to get way less perfection," said one community member.

