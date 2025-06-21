Homeowner gives honest opinion after trying out next-gen home maintenance tool: 'It's an absolute beast'

A Redditor from Indiana posted a thorough review of the EGO Compact Pressure Washer HPW2100 on the subreddit r/egopowerplus.

"I took it for a quick test drive cleaning out some trash bins," they wrote. "It's a little louder than I expected, but otherwise works exactly as intended."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster said the washer, which uses a rechargeable battery, was "intuitive and easy to set up."

Some criticisms included that the washer's rubber straps may split and that the inlet and outlet "seem destined to snap off the first time it gets banged against the garage wall."

One other negative was the price. "Like most things EGO, it's not cheap." the OP wrote. "But if you are already invested in the ecosystem, I think this thing can be pretty handy."

Cordless power tools can be money savers because they use electricity instead of gas, also making them a climate-safe choice. In 2020, the company researched tools in the United Kingdom and found that "in 2019, 89% of U.K. council tools were petrol-powered, using 600,000 litres of fuel each year."

On its website, EGO says, "As a leading manufacturer at the forefront of technological innovation … EGO has been well-placed to influence change."

Cordless power tools are also healthier, since gas-powered ones produce carbon monoxide and other toxic fumes. "Indoor use of gasoline-powered engines and tools is risky business," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

The ultimate savings hack would be to use solar energy to charge the batteries — this can reduce energy costs down to or near $0. EnergySage compares quotes from vetted local solar installers for free and allows consumers to save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Since installing solar panels may be cost-prohibitive, there are programs, including Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing initiative, that make low-price solar energy accessible for no money down.

Other EGO fans chimed in on the Reddit post.

One environmentally conscious commenter said they own the corded version of the same washer, writing, "When it finally ages out, going to spring for this one … since I've already got a fair bit invested in the ecosystem."

"I have this one as well and it's perfect for washing cars," someone else noted.

A commenter who owns the larger model of the same power washer said, "It's an absolute beast."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



