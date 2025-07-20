Homeowner shares honest review 3 years after buying next-gen lawn equipment: 'I'm very happy with it'

Going green with yard maintenance has been beneficial to one DIYer. Three years after making the initial purchase, Doresoom Tool Reviews (@DoresoomReviews) still praises his electric mower, as he proves with a YouTube video.

Going into his fourth season using it, he discusses wear and tear and performance on his EGO Power+ 56V Select Cut LM2135SP 21" Mower.

"I was concerned about the plastic deck on this thing, but it held up beautifully," he said, despite a "few scuffs." Luckily, his tool hasn't rusted, the clips still snap in place, and he has "zero mechanical issues."

EGO's customer service also earns high remarks from him after quickly sending him a new battery after his initial one died.

Traditional mowers require regular maintenance, including replacing spark plugs, sharpening blades, cleaning air filters, performing oil changes, and lubricating parts. Doresoom Tool Reviews notes that, except for seasonal blade sharpening, the upkeep for the EGO 56V is "non-existent."

Even after sitting all year, all he had to do was press the button to start it up. Compared to an electric mower, a traditional mower requires more prep, such as fuel draining, oil changes, and rust prevention to ensure it'll work next season.

In other words, upgrading to electric yard tools can save busy homeowners a lot of time. Someone else shared on Reddit that "mowing the lawn is now a 15-minute job" after converting their loud gas mower to a 56V Electric Powerhead.

It's no surprise that after making the switch to electric, another Redditor proudly proclaimed, "I'm not going back" to traditional mowers.

While you may pay more upfront for an electric mower due to the technology, less maintenance means fewer expenses on lawn care. Additionally, since they're often lighter, per Yahoo News, it's easier for more people to do self-service lawn care instead of paying for professional service.

From induction stoves to cars, switching to electric means saying goodbye to polluting exhaust that traps heat, leading to a constantly overheating planet. A 2021 California law banned gas-powered mowers because of the air pollution threat.

So, how does he feel overall?

"I love it, it performs great, and I'm very happy with it," he exclaimed at the end of his video. In the comments, he gave another update that his mower is still running optimally well into year five.

One commenter shared in Doresoom Tool Reviews' excitement: "I have had mine [for] 5 years and LOVE IT!!!!"

