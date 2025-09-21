Homeowner shares honest review after trying out next-gen tool: 'This thing is an absolute beast'

Most of us know the weekend grind of yard work, but one homeowner just shared how the right tool made the job surprisingly enjoyable.

In a recent Reddit post, one user described putting an EGO Power+ 20-inch chainsaw to the test after finishing chores.

"This thing is an absolute beast!" they wrote, adding that it "seriously brought the enjoyment back to cutting wood."

The post, which quickly drew praise from other homeowners, shows how electric yard tools are winning over even longtime gas users.

The reviewer highlighted several features: multiple speed settings for different jobs, long-lasting batteries, and balance that made cutting smooth. With the larger 7.5 amp-hour battery, they managed to nearly finish an entire load of wood on a single charge.

They also mentioned being "picky about pricing" but found Amazon deals and tax exemptions that made the upgrade worthwhile.

Electric yard tools like this don't just save money over time by eliminating the cost of gas and oil; they also reduce harmful fumes and noise pollution that would be emitted by traditional models while achieving the same level of performance. Making the switch can help create a cleaner, cooler future while protecting your wallet.

Other Redditors joined the conversation, with one saying their EGO saw from 2016 "still goes strong."

Switching to tools like this is one way homeowners can cut costs and enjoy yard work more. And for those looking to take electrification even further, solar panels are the ultimate home energy hack — they can bring energy costs down to near $0. EnergySage offers a free service that helps you compare vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Upgrading your HVAC is another smart step — switching to a heat pump can save nearly $400 a year on energy costs. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable model.

By making simple swaps like these — from chainsaws to home systems — families can save money, improve their health, and help build a safer future for the planet.

