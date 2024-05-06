Gardener shares simple, at-home plant fertilizer to boost homegrown produce: 'This is really great for tomato plants and peppers'

Eggshells are a rich source of calcium, making them a great addition to your garden.

The next time you make scrambled eggs for breakfast, think twice about tossing the eggshells into the trash. Eggshells are packed with essential nutrients that support the growth of your plants and produce.

Thanks to Planted in the Garden (@plantedinthegarden), you can learn how to turn your cracked eggshells into plant superfood.

#gardeningtips #garden #gardentok ♬ original sound - Planted in the Garden @plantedinthegarden Why save eggshells and add them to your garden beds? Adding powdered eggshells to garden beds can provide several benefits for plants. They are rich in calcium carbonate, which is an essential nutrient for plants. They also contain other nutrients like magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and organic matter. These nutrients can contribute to the overall fertility of the soil and support plant growth. Eggshells can also help prevent blossom-end rot, a common condition in tomatoes caused by calcium deficiency. In order for eggshells to provide these benefits, they need to be ground into a fine powder before adding them to the soil. This allows for better decomposition and nutrient release. It may take several months for the eggshells to break down and be absorbed by the plant roots, so it's recommended to till them into the soil in the fall or very early in Spring. You can also mix the powder into your compost bin. If you have a worm composter, eggshell powder helps the worms break down organic materials much faster. #gardenideas

The scoop

However, for your soil to fully absorb all the nutrients in the eggshells, you must first grind the shells into a fine powder. Grinding the eggshells into a powder ensures better decomposition and nutrient release.





Planted in the Garden recommends baking the eggshells in the oven at 180 degrees to ensure the shells are fully dry. After baking, you can add the shells to a blender and grind them into a powder.

Next, shake the powder mixture over your gardening beds, and allow the eggshells to decompose into the soil for a few months.

"This is really great for tomato plants and peppers because they benefit from a calcium boost," says Planted in the Garden. "It may take several months for the eggshells to break down and be absorbed by the plant roots, so it's recommended to till them into the soil in the fall or very early in spring."

According to Planted in the Garden, this hack also prevents blossom-end rot and enhances soil fertility.

How it's helping

Planted in the Garden is teaching TikTokers across the globe how to successfully grow their own fruits and vegetables. Eggshells are packed with essential nutrients, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and sodium, all of which promote the growth of healthy plants.

Gardening has numerous benefits, as growing your food helps you save money on produce and reduce your carbon footprint. The more you plant fruits and vegetables, the less you rely on mass-produced, globally shipped produce.

Consistently tending to a garden also supports both your mental and physical health. Recent studies have found that individuals who garden have higher levels of well-being and are more physically active.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were shocked to learn of the hack and excited to discover an eco-friendly way to repurpose eggshells.

"Omg and I've been throwing them away," wrote one user. "I'm going to start doing this. Thank you!!!"

"Great info! Thank you for sharing!" commented another TikToker.

"I did this this year," wrote one user. "I hope it helps. Will have to try adding it to the compost bin."

"They are also great when added to plants to keep bugs away," responded another TikToker.

