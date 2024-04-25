Gardener demonstrates simple hack to help save money on soil: 'I've never seen this method'

Gardening can be a perfect way to encourage a sustainable lifestyle. Whether at home or in a community garden, by growing your own food and cultivating the land, you can reduce the impact of mass-produced produce while also increasing mental and physical health.

If you're just getting started, however, the upfront cost can be daunting, with elements like soil possibly creating unexpected added costs. Luckily, TikToker and gardener Alex (@permacultureguy) has shared a key trick on how to save money on soil using material from your own backyard.

The scoop

When gardening in containers — such as raised beds, pots, and planters — additional soil is often needed to ensure the strong growth of fruits, vegetables, or flowers.

In his video detailing the trick, Alex recommends fellow gardeners use the technique of "hugelkultur" instead of purchasing potting soil from hardware or home improvement stores.

"If you've never used hugelkultur, I'm gonna show you what that is because you're gonna save so much money on soil," he says as the video begins.

Translated from German, hugelkultur means "mound culture" and involves placing various wildlife and plant materials in a large pile. Alex explains that to create fresh soil, people need only to layer small broken-up twigs, pine shavings, compost, dirt, or whatever they might have lying around.

In one planter container, Alex says he only arranged around three inches of compost that soon turned into "perfect soil" thanks to the technique.

How it's helping

There are many benefits to using hugelkultur, including reducing waste in your yard. Instead of kicking branches, leaves, wood shavings, or even large logs, to the curb, the materials can all be reused to create fresh soil.

The zero-waste method also saves gardeners money since it does not require additional fertilizer or soil typically bought at a store. If you are already using previously purchased soil and are afraid of running out, hugelkultur can be a perfect way to fill up more space in your raised beds or planters without shelling out more money.

This technique also encourages sustainability-focused gardening as it reduces the need for mass-produced products and helps conserve water.

What everyone's saying

The post's comment section was filled with fellow gardeners raving over the eco-friendly technique.

"Wow! Kinda did this with my new water trough bed, now I wish I woulda done more," one user said.

"I've never seen this method used in this manner. Interesting," wrote another.

"I stood in my yard yesterday and said 'I know I can make my own soil!! how!!!!' and here you are," a third chimed in.

For those curious about trying a new gardening method, Alex says his video should encourage them to try this one out. "It's a sign to do it!!!" he says.

