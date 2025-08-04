Dad sings praises of 'magic' vehicle that helps him cruise past traffic: 'Not to mention the money I've saved on gas'

A dad on a grocery run was inspired to pen an ode to his e-bike, highlighting all the ways it's making his life easier.

In an article for Slate titled "My e-bike changed my life," Dan Kois wrote about the benefits he's experienced since purchasing his e-bike.

Kois bought the bike in 2021, recalling he was sick of driving everywhere, especially if his destination was within a few miles of his house. He found that with the motorized assist, he was able to go up and down the steep hills in his hometown with ease, leading to a "far more active lifestyle." Kois even picked up a teaching gig in the city that "would have been a nightmare, traffic-wise," but was more accessible with the e-bike.

"I spent about $1,500 on this semi-crappy e-bike, and I've already gotten more than two years of transportation and joy out of it — and that's not to mention the money I've saved on gas and parking," he wrote, noting it feels "like magic."

E-bikes are steadily gaining popularity, with Slate reporting that in 2021, more people bought e-bikes than electric cars, with 880,000 sold, doubling sales from the prior year.

That means a ton of money saved on fuel and maintenance costs associated with regular cars. According to Grist, if families replaced one of their cars with an e-bike, they could save $30,000 over a five-year period.

There are also health benefits. While Kois noted an e-bike does not offer quite the same workout as a traditional bicycle, he found he was more willing to go outside and be active. That reduces stress and anxiety, resulting in an improved sense of well-being.

And like regular bikes, e-bikes cut down on pollution. According to RMI, increased e-bike usage could cut the need for 3.3 billion gallons of gas, equivalent to the annual average usage of 6.8 million vehicles on the road.

