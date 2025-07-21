Commuter shares honest thoughts after 'finally' testing e-bike for daily ride to work: 'I've wanted one for a while'

A commuter took to Reddit to praise their e-bike after saving up to purchase one.

Posting in the r/oxford subreddit, the poster said they had finally saved up enough money to get their own e-bike and have been thoroughly impressed.

"Finally have managed to save up for an Electric Bike, as I've wanted one for a while," they said. "And I'm impressed. I mean, I had tried one out a few times, and decided that I did, in fact, feel they were worth the rather ludicrous price tag. But still - I think they're genuinely one of the best ways to get around Oxford now, and I think there should be more of a push to encourage eBike usage."

E-bikes are booming in popularity in cities around the world, and with good reason.

They're a great way to commute, and can save you a ton of money on gas. Because they're powered by electricity instead of gas, they don't produce pollution while in use, which reduces the amount of harmful, toxic air pollution in your neighborhood.

If that wasn't enough, biking to work is healthier for you than driving, as it helps you to maintain a level of fitness.

Commenters seconded the poster's love of their e-bike.

"Love this," said one. "I think folding eBikes are the true game changer for a lot of people as they can be stored a lot more easily (you don't want to be locking an eBike to a lamp post outside your house!). Glad you're having a good time with yours."

"I bought the budget Halford's one 2 years ago and loved it," said another. "I recently bought a Mycle comfort ebike and it's even better. It's 1k but I'm paying £90 a month so it's not too bad price wise."

