Worker crunches the savings numbers after using e-bike for daily commute: 'I knew it'd be cheap, but I didn't expect [this]'

Upgrading to an electric bike can save you serious time, money, and effort. One Redditor couldn't believe how much money they were saving after switching to an e-bike and shared their savings success story on r/BikeCommuting.

"I bought a Kill-a-watt to track power usage of my bike," they wrote. "Ends up costing $0.12 a week to charge this bad boy. I do charge … at work, so that's free and not included in the $0.12. … Honestly I knew it'd be cheap but I didn't expect it to be this damn cheap."

The Redditor bikes around 17-25 miles a day, or 85-125 miles, during the work week and pays just pennies in charging costs. Even if they didn't charge for free at work, compared to a gas-powered car, the savings would be incredible.

Riding an e-bike isn't just great for your wallet and your health, but it's good for the environment, too. E-bikes use batteries instead of dirty fuels and produce no tailpipe pollution. Like with electric cars, e-bike batteries are recyclable, making riding an e-bike even more sustainable than gas-powered cars.

Commenters were amazed by how efficient e-biking is.

"Interesting! I'd be curious for you to go a week without charging at work then you'd know total cost," one user suggested.

"I did the same measurement once and thought the measurement tool was broken," another user commented. "Couldn't believe how cheap."

"I love all my bikes, but eBikes are the future. It makes commuting much more obtainable for the average person," a third Redditor chimed in.

