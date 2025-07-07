  • Home Home

Worker crunches the savings numbers after using e-bike for daily commute: 'I knew it'd be cheap, but I didn't expect [this]'

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Upgrading to an electric bike can save you serious time, money, and effort. One Redditor couldn't believe how much money they were saving after switching to an e-bike and shared their savings success story on r/BikeCommuting

"I bought a Kill-a-watt to track power usage of my bike," they wrote. "Ends up costing $0.12 a week to charge this bad boy. I do charge … at work, so that's free and not included in the $0.12. … Honestly I knew it'd be cheap but I didn't expect it to be this damn cheap."

The Redditor bikes around 17-25 miles a day, or 85-125 miles, during the work week and pays just pennies in charging costs. Even if they didn't charge for free at work, compared to a gas-powered car, the savings would be incredible.

Riding an e-bike isn't just great for your wallet and your health, but it's good for the environment, too. E-bikes use batteries instead of dirty fuels and produce no tailpipe pollution. Like with electric cars, e-bike batteries are recyclable, making riding an e-bike even more sustainable than gas-powered cars. 

If you're interested in leveling up to an electric bike or even considering going completely car-free, Upway is an excellent place to find an e-bike that perfectly fits your needs. Whether you're biking for leisure, exercise, work, or adventure, Upway has a bike that could be up to 60% off retail prices. Upway will even buy your old e-bike and give you $150 off your next purchase so you can easily upgrade to the newest models.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

"Interesting! I'd be curious for you to go a week without charging at work then you'd know total cost," one user suggested.

"I did the same measurement once and thought the measurement tool was broken," another user commented. "Couldn't believe how cheap."

"I love all my bikes, but eBikes are the future. It makes commuting much more obtainable for the average person," a third Redditor chimed in.

If you have an e-bike and want to reduce charging costs even further, you could install solar panels to bring the cost down to $0. Solar panels are an investment, but EnergySage can help you find the best solar system at the lowest price. If solar installation isn't quite in your budget, you can still enjoy energy savings by leasing a solar system with Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program.

